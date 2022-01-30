“Could make a big impact in the current Spurs team” – Van der Vaart urges Tottenham to pursue deal for 28-year-old Chelsea star

Former Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has urged the club to try and sign Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan has not yet found his feet in the Premier League, but Van der Vaart believes he can make a huge impact at Spurs.

Speaking to The Times, the Dutchman explained why he thinks Spurs need a playmaker like Ziyech in their team. He said:

"I’ve been saying that for some time now, but I believe Ziyech is the type of player who could make a big impact in the current Spurs team. With a playmaker like him, chances are things will start to go much better. Then Son doesn’t have to go deep to collect the ball and Kane can just remain up front as a striker as well. Because they miss someone who can feed them those balls. Now they have to work too hard."

Ziyech has made 23 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season, with only 13 of those being in the Premier League. The midfielder has scored five goals and provided four assists this campaign.

However, it is unlikely that Chelsea would sell Ziyech to Spurs given that they are London rivals. The midfielder joined the Blues from Ajax back in 2020 and has since made 63 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Van der Vaart also expressed his disappointment at the state of Spurs as a club in recent seasons. He said:

“I think Tottenham has lost a bit of its DNA. I miss them playing with that same passion for club and fans, I miss the pretty football. I see a team who wants to get results and that’s fine, but hey, if you think about Tottenham you think about eventful, goal-rich matches."

"You think about pretty and gracious football, about Villa, Ardiles, Ginola, Hoddle and Gascoigne. They showed you can win trophies with playing beautiful football. Now, they don’t win silverware, but I’m not often entertained either. Too much is depending on Son Heung-min and Harry Kane. Who is the creative man at Tottenham? Since Christian Eriksen left there is no such player."

