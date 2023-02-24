Could Marcus Rashford miss Carabao Cup final? Manchester United superstar hints at injury in cryptic Instagram post

Marcus Rashford has left Manchester United fans worried with a cryptic post on Instagram. The Englishman hinted at an injury just days ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday (February 26).

Erik ten Hag took off the forward in the 88th minute, with Scott McTominay replacing him. Rashford was spotted hobbling around the pitch and posted a photo with a bandaged emoji.

There has been no word from Manchester United, the manager, or the player regarding a possible injury. However, former England international Dion Dublin spoke on MUTV regarding Rashford:

"He was just taking the weight off his left ankle. Maybe he has rocked it a little bit. Hopefully he can strap it up on Sunday; the medical staff will do what's right."

Manchester United manager has made Marcus Rashfrod unstoppable

Erik ten Hag spoke about Marcus Rashford ahead of Manchester United's midweek clash with Barcelona at Old Trafford. He heaped praise on the forward and said that the 25-year-old was unstoppable at the Camp Nou a week earlier.

Speaking on BT Sport, Ten Hag told former Netherlands striker Robin van Persie:

"He was unstoppable against Barcelona (in the first leg). With his movements and skills and finishing capabilities, it's very difficult to play against him. Now it's about doing that every game to be unstoppable against any team in the world."

Describing Rashford as a unique talent, Van Persie added:

"Rashford is a unique talent; we could all see that from an early age. He is now at a stage where it doesn't matter for him who he plays. If it's Barcelona, if it's in England, if it's a cup game, he can trust his own qualities.

"Physically he's very strong, mentally he's very confident, and that is connected to Erik ten Hag. He gives him the confidence, and he gives him the stage, so for him it's just a matter of being fit, enjoying the game, and it doesn't matter against who, he will do the job."

Rashford has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 24 times across competitions, so the Red Devils will hope that he plays the Carabao Cup final.

