"Could be one of the names" - Fabrizio Romano names striker who could emerge as a more realistic option for Manchester United than Erling Haaland 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez is a more realistic transfer option for Manchester United than Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils are set to have a massive summer where they will be in search of a new manager as well as players to bolster their squad.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's FIVE YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano commented on the club's possible striking options in the summer. He said:

"Yes, they have many options. They will decide together with the new manager. This is an important point. This is for the midfielder, this is for the striker – they have to decide together with a new manager because it depends what kind of striker you want to get."

The transfer expert added:

"For example, we always had rumours around [Erling] Haaland, but it’s more than difficult, so I don’t see Erling Haaland as [a] realistic option at the moment for Man United. I will keep an eye on other names, for example, I saw the name around of Lautaro Martinez – he could be one of the names on the list for the summer."

Manchester United could face a striking dilemma this summer. The Red Devils are certain to lose Edinson Cavani on a free transfer at the end of the season. The 35-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract with the club and has not signed an extension so far.

Anthony Martial could also be sold in the summer. The Frenchman is currently on loan at Sevilla for the remainder of the season and has an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

This leaves Manchester United with only Cristiano Ronaldo as their proper center-forward. However, the Portuguese superstar is already 37 years old and could also leave the club if they fail to reach their goals for the season.

This shortage of options up front could force the Red Devils to spend big in the summer transfer window to bring in a young and proven forward.

🗣️ — @FabrizioRomano: "#mufc will decide striker targets once they confirm the manager — eg: Lautaro Martinez's name is mentioned around England, which could be an interesting opportunity for them but he prefers to play with another striker (1/2)"

Manchester United are not the only side chasing Erling Haaland in the summer

Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after forwards in European football at the moment. The Norwegian forward has been linked with a number of clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona and Manchester City.

According to reports, the 21-year-old has a release clause of €75 million in his Borussia Dortmund contract, which will become active in the summer of 2022.

"Haaland will make a decision at some point - the club will prepare well for it". Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose on Erling Haaland future: "With Erling, everything is on the table internally - everyone is honest with each other"

Erling Haaland has had yet another stellar season in front of goal for Borussia Dortmund. He has scored 23 goals and provided six assists in 20 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh