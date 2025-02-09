"Could play with anyone beside him" - Ex-Spurs star Michael Dawson claims Liverpool star is best player in his position in PL history

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson has hailed Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as the greatest defender to ever play in the Premier League.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Dawson lauded the Dutchman’s all-around ability, highlighting his dominance in every aspect of defending. He also highlighted Van Dijk's transformative impact on Liverpool since his arrival from Southampton in 2018.

Dawson compared Van Dijk to some of the greatest centre-back partnerships in Premier League history, including Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidić, as well as John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho.

However, he insisted that Van Dijk’s individual brilliance sets him apart from the rest. Dawson said via TBR Football:

"People will always have the debate and my argument in my defence is that he could play with anyone beside him. Normally, as a centre-half or anywhere on the pitch, you make partnerships, you make relationships."

"Rio Ferdinand and Vidić—Vidić was the brave one, he put his head where it hurts, Rio was the elegant one, could drive, bring the ball out from the back. John Terry and Carvalho—Virgil van Dijk has got everything. Sprint, head, tackle, could pass, for me, he’s just the best," he added.

Liverpool player Van Dijk's presence elevates those around him: Michael Dawson

Dawson went on to say that Van Dijk’s presence alone elevates the players around him and that Liverpool’s recent success, including their Premier League and Champions League triumphs, would not have been possible without him.

"I put him at the top, I do. You could put Jaap Stam in there, you talk about Gabriel [Magalhães] and [William] Saliba at the minute with the partnership, but I put him at the top because he could do everything as an individual, whoever he plays alongside," Dawson said.

"We talk about [Ibrahima] Konaté being so good, we talk about [Jarell] Quansah coming in, young player, I don’t believe Liverpool would be where they are and won the Champions League in recent years, won the Premier League if they didn’t go and sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton," he added.

Van Dijk, who was handed the captain’s armband last season, has been a key reason behind Liverpool’s defensive solidity this campaign.

The Reds have conceded the fewest goals in the league so far, and the 32-year-old has shown no signs of decline despite a surprise dip in form during the 2022-23 season.

His contract situation has not impacted his performances, and his commitment to the club remains unwavering.

Liverpool teammate Ibrahima Konaté also recently praised Van Dijk, calling him “the best centre-back in the world." Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has likened his influence on the team to that of Rodri at Manchester City.

Dawson echoed similar sentiments, stating that Van Dijk’s leadership and presence on the pitch make him irreplaceable. He added:

"When he’s not there, no one on the pitch is the same. I played with Ledley King, who was unbelievable. And that reliability that you have in a team when they are beside you and when they’re on the pitch and when they’re dictating. And I watched Virgil on Thursday night [against Tottenham] and he’s shouting at people and they’re all like, alright, Virgil is speaking, I listen. The best."

Van Dijk’s legacy as one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history is already secure, but Dawson’s high praise further cements his place in the conversation for the best ever.

With Liverpool leading the title race and Van Dijk continuing to shine, the Dutchman’s influence remains as vital as ever for Jürgen Klopp’s side.

