"Could play for Manchester City or Liverpool" - Gary Neville encourages top 6 clubs to make move for Premier League star

Gary Neville has urged top Premier League sides to consider signing Christian Eriksen. The Manchester United legend believes Manchester City or Liverpool would be the ideal fit for the free agent.

Eriksen made a return to the pitch earlier this year when he joined Brentford on a short-term deal. He played 11 Premier League matches for the London side, scoring once and assisting four times.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible



Could the Dane make a return to Tottenham in the summer? 🗣 Christian Eriksen: “I would love to play Champions League football again.”Could the Dane make a return to Tottenham in the summer? 🗣 Christian Eriksen: “I would love to play Champions League football again.”Could the Dane make a return to Tottenham in the summer? 👀 https://t.co/GMuwT58hPz

While speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Neville believes the former Tottenham star would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool and Manchester City, who would need a squad player to come in and deliver straight away. He said:

"I think Eriksen will get plucked by a big club. He might show loyalty, to be fair, because of what Brentford have done for him. I tell you what, if you were any top-six club that were looking at a midfield three and you wanted a player to go in there and play 30 games for you in a squad-type [situation], you'd [take him]. He could play for Manchester City, he could play for Liverpool, he could play for any of the top six."

Neville added:

"I'm not saying starting every week, but he could come on. Look at what [Xherdan] Shaqiri was doing at Liverpool for two or three years there. If Liverpool are looking for a midfield player to come on for, say, Thiago – who gets injured a little bit – why would you not look at Eriksen? Why would you not look to him to come in for two seasons and do a job for you doing that? He's brilliant. He's a brilliant pro, he's a great player, his quality on the ball is unbelievable. To be fair, Brentford played out here [at Old Trafford], it was one of the games United won, but some of Eriksen's passing in that game was out of this world at Old Trafford."

Will Christian Eriksen join Manchester City or Liverpool?

Christian Eriksen is yet to make a decision on his future but is reportedly not short of options.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb Tottenham want to bring back Christian Eriksen to the club this summer.



- Mirror Tottenham want to bring back Christian Eriksen to the club this summer. - Mirror

Brentford are keen to keep him for another season at least, while Tottenham have also shown interest in re-signing the player they sold to Antonio Conte while he was at Inter.

Football Insider claim Conte has approved the possible signing and things could move quickly.

