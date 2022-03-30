"Could play well into his 40s" - Mick Clegg lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's physical condition and tips Manchester United star to become a manager 

Manchester United's former Power Development coach Mick Clegg was all praise for Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview in which he lauded the 37-year-old's physical condition. Clegg also hopes that the Portuguese superstar considers a managerial career, and that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has it in him to become a great manager.

As Manchester United's hunt for their new permanent manager continues, several big names have been thrown into the mix. However, Mick Clegg is of the opinion that Manchester United would be the perfect place for Cristiano Ronaldo to begin his managerial career.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Mirror, Clegg claimed that the Portuguese superstar could easily play 'well into his 40s'. He also made a case for Cristiano Ronaldo to eventually become the club's manager. He said:

“Cristiano could play well into his 40s. I’ve got absolutely no doubt about that because he’s still in such great physical condition. But he has always had big plans for his life and I would hope that he’s looking towards a future in management. I could see him become a player-manager first, because I think that would be another step in his experience and education.

"But it’s all there inside him to be a great manager. Will he go down that route? I don’t know. It would have to be a big challenge because that’s all Cristiano Ronaldo is interested in. For me, the best place to start would be where he is now, at Manchester United.”

Clegg further stated that Cristiano Ronaldo's reputation would allow him to be a significant influence on players. Additionally, Ronaldo's career has seen him play for several great managers in top teams across the best leagues, which is bound to give him exceptional insight. Clegg said:

“Ronaldo would have a massive influence on his players simply because of who he is and what he has done. But he also has an ability to pass on the knowledge he’s built up.

“He’s got insight into every single aspect of football at the top level and he would have soaked all that experience up like a sponge. First at Sporting as a young man, then working under Sir Alex at United before moving on to Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane, and then Juventus."

Mick Clegg compares Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United's former Power Development coach Mick Clegg drew parallels between Cristiano Ronaldo and one of the greatest managers of all time - Sir Alex Ferguson.

As per Clegg, the Portuguese superstar is a keen observer, much like Sir Alex Ferguson. While the latter did so to gage his subordinates and players, the former did it to learn and improve.

“Fergie was a watcher of men," Clegg said. "He was an observer. Nothing escaped his attention. He would even watch players coming into the training ground just to see how they walked into the building.

“Did they have a spring in their step? Did they look like they had the weight of the world on their shoulders? Ronaldo is exactly the same. He was always watching his team-mates, looking at how they trained to see if there was anything he could use himself.”

Mick Clegg finished by claiming that the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar has everything he needs to be a good manager and 'tame' Manchester United, having learned from Sir Alex Ferguson at an early age. He said:

“Manchester United are a monster. They need someone who can tame the beast and make it work for them. Cristiano Ronaldo was absorbing knowledge from Sir Alex at the age of 18. It’s all stored in his box and ready to be used.”

