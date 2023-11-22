"Could be quite a cagey game" – Glen Johnson previews Premier League clash between heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool

Ex-Liverpool star Glen Johnson has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Premier League match between Manchester City and his former club at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (November 25).

Manchester City, who lifted their fifth Premier League title in six years past season, are currently atop the 2023-24 domestic standings with 28 points from 12 matches. On the other hand, the Merseyside outfit are in second spot with 27 points from the same number of games.

During an interview with Squawka, Johnson was asked to comment on Liverpool's upcoming trip to the defending champions. He replied:

"As a fan watching the game, I'm hoping for an explosive matchup of two of the best teams in the league going at it, but it probably won't be like that and could be quite a cagey game. These are two giants of the Premier League, and of course for Liverpool, it's going to be extremely hard to go to the Etihad and win."

Johnson, who is a one-time Premier League winner with Chelsea, said:

"But both sides will do everything they can to not lose. If you want to win the league, it's about not dropping points in these kinds of games and making sure you win the others."

City could face a tough time on Saturday as their opponents have lost just twice in 18 overall outings this season. However, Jurgen Klopp's outfit boast a poor record of just one win in 14 trips to the Etihad.

As for the head-to-head record, the Anfield outfit have a slight upper hand over the Pep Guardiola's team. They have registered 11 wins, five draws, and eight defeats in their last 24 meetings against City.

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson gives positive update following shoulder surgery

Speaking recently to Viaplay Sports, Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson stated that his recovery from his shoulder injury is going well but refused to put a timeline on his return. He said (h/t Mirror):

"I'm getting there, slowly and surely. Surgery was a success which was the main thing, no complications from it or anything like that. It's so far so good, three weeks since my surgery now so everything is progressing well, I have got to take it bit by bit and week by week."

Robertson, 29, has been out of action for Liverpool since featuring in a 2-2 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion back in October. He picked up his injury while representing Scotland in a 2-0 defeat against Spain.

So far this season, Robertson has played eight matches for the Reds.