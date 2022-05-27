"Could be signed for next to nothing" - Paddy Kenny urges Newcastle United to make move for 30-year-old goalkeeper instead of Manchester United's Dean Henderson

Newcastle United have been told to sign Nick Pope from Burnley instead of Dean Henderson from Manchester United. Paddy Kenny believes the goalkeeper, who got relegated this season from the Premier League, would be a cheaper and a more reliable option.

Pope was relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season after Burnley lost 2-1 to Newcastle United. The Englishman is now touted to be among the players who could leave Turf Moor this summer, with some other names being linked with an exit as well.

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial



#TogetherWeCanUTC 🗣️ "Pope pulled off some unbelievable saves from last night - some of the saves were sheer quality and not mistakes. These sorts of players can produce these moments of magic." 🗣️ "Pope pulled off some unbelievable saves from last night - some of the saves were sheer quality and not mistakes. These sorts of players can produce these moments of magic."#TogetherWeCanUTC https://t.co/tfTVocS35r

Newcastle United are on the lookout for a keeper and have set their sights on Manchester United's Henderson. However, former Leeds United keeper Paddy Kenny believes Pope would be the better option for them. He told Football Insider:

"If I was going to sign anyone for a big fee, it would be Pope at Burnley. Pope is older than someone like Dean Henderson but all that means is Pope is in his prime. Pope has been unbelievable recently, I really do rate him. He would also be a lot cheaper than Henderson. I think Pope could be signed for next to nothing. Burnley need to sell and Pope won't want to stay. They can get that deal done. He will be safe hands for the next couple of seasons and he adds a bit of depth there even if Dubravka stays on. It's a no brainer for me."

Pick Nick Pope over Manchester United's Dean Henderson: Noel Whelan

Paddy Kenny was not the only one urging Newcastle United to pick Burnley's Pope over Manchester United's Henderson.

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial



#AVLBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC 🗣️ "Nick Pope has been outstanding, he’s been like that for a long time. Nathan Collins has as well. Nick expects that of himself and that’s what the top players have, that belief. He’s a top, top goalkeeper." 🗣️ "Nick Pope has been outstanding, he’s been like that for a long time. Nathan Collins has as well. Nick expects that of himself and that’s what the top players have, that belief. He’s a top, top goalkeeper."#AVLBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC https://t.co/MzHyPrEhHO

Earlier this week, Noel Whelan was also of the same opinion and spoke about it during an interview with Football Insider.

"If you're going to spend £20million on Dean Henderson, you'd rather go out and get Nick Pope, wouldn't you? Look at some of the saves he's made. For me, he'd be the first port of call if I'm Newcastle United."

West Ham United and Fulham are among the clubs in the race for Nick Pope right now, as per The Sun. The report also claims the goalkeeper would not coming for cheap and the Turf Moor side could demand around £40 million for him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava