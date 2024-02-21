"Could be a sticky one", "Bit worrying" - Liverpool fans left stunned with team news ahead of Luton Town clash

Liverpool fans have been left shocked by their team's lineup for their Premier League clash against Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday, February 21.

Jurgen Klopp opted to make five changes from their last game, as they are dealing with injury and fitness issues with as many as 11 players. The team is missing important players like Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Diogo Jota.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah are also not in the matchday squad but may be available for upcoming big games in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup final. However, other key players are out injured and will be missed.

To fill the gaps against Luton Town, Jurgen Klopp has decided to go with players like Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, and Jarell Quansah stepping in. This means Liverpool will play with a number of substitutes without much first-team experience, like Trey Nyoni and Jayden Danns.

The bench also has two left-backs Andrew Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas, while Joe Gomez will have to deputize in the position. The Anfield faithful aren't pleased with the starting lineup and the poor strength of the bench for the match against Luton Town.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals extent of Diogo Jota injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced that Diogo Jota will be out of action for months following a knee injury he suffered in their 4-1 win against Brentford. Before this, Jota had just returned from a muscle injury that kept him on the sidelines for most of December.

However, he quickly found his form since his return, scoring five goals and providing three assists in seven Premier League matches. This injury will give Liverpool serious worry as they prepare for important games, including their Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Ahead of their Luton game, Klopp revealed the extent of Jota's injury, telling the press (via BBC & Daily Post):

"With Diogo it will obviously take months. With injuries, you have important days; day five, day 10 is then when you judge the situation again because nobody reacts in the same way and it depends on the pain level they still have. I couldn’t give you a time frame, even if I wanted to, so that’s how it is."

Jota's contribution this season has been outstanding, with 14 goals in 28 appearances, earning him the January Player of the Month award.