"Could've shown a bit more class" - Ally McCoist hits back at Spain midfielder Rodri over 'rubbish' Scotland claims

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has hit back at Manchester City and Spain star Rodri over his criticism of Scotland’s style of play, claiming that the midfielder’s comments were boorish.

Two-time European champions Spain succumbed to a shock 2-0 defeat to Scotland at Hampden Park in their second 2024 European Championship qualifier on Tuesday (28 March). After the game, Rodri bemoaned Scotland's style of play and claimed that they constantly wasted time.

The 26-year-old told Viaplay Sports:

“It’s the way they play. You have to respect at the end but for me it’s a bit rubbish because it’s always wasting time. They provoke you and they always fall.

“This for me is not football. For the speed of the sport you have to move on, but the referee has to take part of this and he says nothing.”

McCoist, who was overjoyed with his country’s performance against the heavyweights, criticized Rodri for his comments, claiming that they were ungentlemanly.

He replied via Viaplay Sports:

"He's a good player but he can cope with the physical side of the game no bother so the irony of him talking about the physicality of Scotland is not lost on me. Our lads played very, very well. Joselu went down, he was the one that went down, feigned injury and tried to get a penalty.

"Listen, sometimes you've just got to hold your hands up and say congratulations to the other team. He's a class player on it, I just think he could've shown a bit more class off it tonight."

On Wednesday morning, he joked on talkSPORT:

"I thought we were just a wee bit too physical for Rodri, you know what I mean? We were rubbish? Was that the word he used? Bless his wee Spanish heart."

Rodri was Spain’s best player in 2024 European Championship qualifier defeat to Scotland

A well-taken brace from Manchester United’s Scott McTominay helped Scotland to a massive 2-0 win over Spain on Monday night. It marked Scotland’s first victory over La Roja since 1984.

Most of Luis de la Fuente’s players failed to live up to their billing at Hampden Park, with Manchester City’s Rodri being one of the very few exceptions.

The defensive midfielder kept the ball moving with his inch-perfect passes, completing 65 of them (87% accuracy). He also played five passes into the final third, won a match-high 11 duels, drew three fouls, and recorded 12 recoveries.

Spain, who now find themselves in second place in the group with three points, needed a few more performances of Rodri's quality to avoid a defeat in Tuesday’s encounter.

