“Couldn’t love you more” - Andrea Martinez shares romantic photo dump on Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga’s birthday

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's wife Andrea Martinez shared a romantic post on her Instagram account on his birthday on Tuesday, October 3.

Kepa, who is currently on loan at Real Madrid, turned 29 on Tuesday. On the occasion, his wife Andrea shared a number of photos and videos of the couple in a carousel post on Instagram. She captioned it:

"Happy birthday ADMV 🌝 How beautiful I've lived by your side and all that's to come. You deserve the best in the world. I couldn’t love you more or be more proud of you! Please come back alreadyyyyyyyyyyyyyy ya❤️ Sweet 29 Days @kepaarrizabalaga ✨"

Kepa and Andrea got married in the summer of this year after being engaged nine months ago. They had a small ceremony and Kepa's former Chelsea teammates like Jorginho and Kai Havertz were also in attendance.

Andrea is a former Miss Universe Spain, having won the pageant in 2020. She also works in plasma therapy, mainly in skin care. Kepa, meanwhile, plies his trade for Real Madrid, having joined them on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The Spaniard joined the Blues from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper of £72 million. He kept 59 clean sheets in 163 appearances for them before leaving on loan this summer.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, were dealt a major blow after Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury in pre-season. Hence, they signed Kepa, who has kept four clean sheets in seven games across competitions this season.

Chelsea secure big win against Fulham on Monday

The Blues have had a terrible start to the 2023-24 season despite some major changes in the summer. After finishing 12th in the Premier League last season, they appointed Mauricio Pochettino and signed a number of players.

However, Chelsea won just one of their first six league games, losing thrice, and didn't score a single goal in the month of September. However, they seemed to have turned it around in the last week.

The Blues first eliminated Brighton & Hove Albion from the EFL Cup, winning 1-0 in the third round. They then beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Monday, October 2.

Moreover, Mykhaylo Mudryk scored his first goal for Chelsea against Fulham since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk for €100 million in January.

Pochettino's side are now 11th in the league and will next face Burnley away on Saturday, October 7.