“Couldn’t pass the Etihad test”, “Disaster class” – Arsenal duo slammed after failing to shine in 4-1 defeat to Manchester City

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been lambasted for their poor performances in their side's 4-1 thrashing away at Manchester City.

The Gunners suffered a disappointing defeat at the Etihad on Wednesday (April 26) night. They headed into the encounter top of the league with a five-point cushion over second-placed City.

However, Arsenal were second best throughout the clash as Manchester City took control of the title race. Kevin De Bruyne grabbed himself a brace, while John Stones and Erling Haaland were also on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Rob Holding scored a consolation goal but it was a night to forget for Mikel Arteta's men. Fans will be forgiven for forgetting that Saka and Martinelli played. The exciting attacking duo have been in spectacular form this season.

Yet, they struggled to impose themselves on the game at the Etihad. Saka had one shot off target and lost possession 12 times. Meanwhile, Martinelli didn't even register a single shot and struggled to get into the game.

Arsenal improved when the duo were brought off and replaced by Reiss Nelson and Leandro Trossard in the second half. Trossard provided the assist for Holding with the Gunners at least getting on the scoreboard.

However, fans have taken aim at Saka and Martinelli for their lackluster performances. One fan thought the pair failed to impress against Manchester City:

"This Gabriel Jesus and Saka disaster class…"

Another fan compared their performances to Manchester United winger Antony's at the Etihad earlier this season:

"Martinelli hooked and Saka stinking up the place. Guess they couldn’t pass the Etihad test."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Gunners duo's dismal night at the Etihad:

Tre Dutty @BigTeezo Martinelli & saka the best youngers since cr7 & Rooney they said LOOOOOOOOL Martinelli & saka the best youngers since cr7 & Rooney they said LOOOOOOOOL

Lesilo Rula @kay_mahapa Saka & Martinelli highlights vs City || Better than Rooney & Ronaldo? Saka & Martinelli highlights vs City || Better than Rooney & Ronaldo? 🔥🔥 https://t.co/VdpG8V9sQE

Solly @solllyy10 Lmao did anyone see Martinelli today or Saka except when he was trying to act like a bad boy Lmao did anyone see Martinelli today or Saka except when he was trying to act like a bad boy

Travis | El Quisling 🇪🇸🇯🇲 @QuislingT Never ever compare Saka and Martinelli to Vinicius and Rodrygo. Ew. Never ever compare Saka and Martinelli to Vinicius and Rodrygo. Ew.

Kirbs @HoodieFoden Arsenal fans told me Martinelli was going to cook today and that man showed up to the Etihad and was ASS Arsenal fans told me Martinelli was going to cook today and that man showed up to the Etihad and was ASS

Trey @UTDTrey This Gabriel Jesus and Saka disaster class… This Gabriel Jesus and Saka disaster class…

Wildmanldn @Wildman_HUGR Martinelli hooked and Saka stinking up the place.



Guess they couldn’t pass the Etihad test. Martinelli hooked and Saka stinking up the place. Guess they couldn’t pass the Etihad test. https://t.co/U7CrNPYlm7

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta isn't giving up the title race

Mikel Arteta reacts to his side's defeat.

Manchester City's win saw them move to within two points of Arsenal with two games in hand. The title race is now firmly in Pep Guardiola's side's hands.

However, Arteta is not admitting defeat in the title race just yet. The Gunners boss took the time to acknowledge the fact that his side have competed with an incredible City side. He said after the loss at the Etihad (via Chris Wheatley):

"The fact we are competing toe to toe with this [Man City] team is incredible. We are not going to give up. We have to accept that we have lost to an exceptional team and that's the level."

The north Londoners have thrown away an eight-point lead over City over the course of the past three weeks. They will now hope their title rivals drop points in the seven games they have left to play. Arteta's men are next in action against Chelsea at the Emirates next Tuesday (May 2).

