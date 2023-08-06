"Couldn't tell you how many I won" - Rio Ferdinand risks wrath of Arsenal fans with FA Community Shield claim

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has somewhat teased Arsenal fans after the Gunners sealed the Community Shield with a win over Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's men trailed last season's treble winners 1-0 heading into stoppage time. Cole Palmer netted a magnificent opener in the 77th minute for City.

However, Arsenal hit back in the 90+11th minute when Leandro Trossard's effort deflected past the wrong-footed Manchester City goalkeeper Stefen Ortega. The game headed to penalties and the Gunners prevailed with a comfortable 4-1 shootout win.

Ferdinand took time to mock the significance of the north Londoners' triumph. He hilariously tweeted:

"Couldn’t tell u how many community shields I won (shrug) (laugh)."

The Red Devils icon won the Community Shield four times during his career which shouldn't be too hard of a statistic to recall. It's fair to say that Arsenal fans aren't too fond of his words.

One fan replied to him by tweeting:

"Twerking for your biggest rivals have some shame."

The FA Community Shield is acknowledged as the curtain raiser for the top flight of English football. Many often play it down as just a friendly but it allows players to get their hands on silverware albeit minor.

Arsenal will hope that the victory over last season's Premier League champions puts them in good stead. They start their campaign next Saturday (August 12) with a clash against Nottingham Forest.

Roy Keane claims Arsenal have overpaid for Declan Rice

The Gunners spent big on Declan Rice.

Declan Rice played the entire game against City in midfield alongside Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard. The English midfielder was making his competitive debut for Arsenal after becoming their club-record transfer in a £105 million deal.

The 24-year-old put in a fine display but Manchester United icon Roy Keane couldn't help but question his price tag. He stated while a pundit on ITV covering the game at Wembley:

"They have obviously paid way too much for him. He's certainly not worth over £100 million!"

Keane continued by praising Rice but saying that he needs to now prove how good he is. He questions whether the former Chelsea youngster has top quality:

"But a really good player. We will find out over the next year or two how good Declan is. He turns up every week, he is a big strong boy. We have talked about that physicality, they lacked that in the last month or two. Has he got that really top quality in terms of seeing a pass and getting nine or 10 goals? We'll soon find out."

Rice was vital for West Ham United last season, captaining the Hammers to UEFA Europa Conference League glory. The Englishman is expected to become one of the Gunners' protagonists.