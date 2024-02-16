"Couldn't wish for a better start" - On-loan Chelsea star makes social media post as he wins Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award

Dutch defender Ian Maatsen, who is currently on loan from Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund, recently took to social media after winning the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month accolade for January 2024.

Ian Maatsen joined Borussia Dortmund last month temporarily until the end of the season. Since joining the Bundesliga side, he has started all five games for them, bagging two assists.

Following his stellar performance in Germany, the Dutch defender was named Bundesliga Rookie of the Month for January 2024. He won the accolade ahead of the likes of TSG Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier and RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

To celebrate the milestone, Ian Maatsen took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of pictures with the trophy. He captioned the social media post:

"Couldn't wish for a better start, honored to win the award! Thanks for all the support!"

According to a report by HITC, Borussia Dortmund are already interested in signing the Dutch defender on a permanent deal this summer. Ian Maatsen's current contract with Chelsea reportedly has a release clause of £35 million.

Earlier this season, before moving on a loan deal to Germany, he made 15 appearances for Chelsea across different competitions, where he was on the ground for only 376 minutes.

Chelsea are preparing a £38.5 million move for Premier League striker: Report

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are reportedly preparing a proposal to sign West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus in the upcoming summer transfer window. As per Fichajes.net, the Blue are ready to offer a winsome amount of £38.5 million to the Ghanaian attacker.

Mohammed Kudus joined West Ham United from Ajax in August 2023 for a reported transfer fee of £38 million. In his debut season in the Premier League, the Ghanaian attacker has made 30 appearances for Hammers, bagging 13 goals and three assists. He also scored an important goal against Manchester United, eventually leading his side towards a 2-0 victory over the Red Devils.

According to the same report, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are also reportedly interested in landing the Ghanaian attacker in North London. However, the Stamford Bridge outfit has managed to make a few big deals such as Enzo Fernandez, Christopher Nkunku, Moisés Caicedo and more in recent times, which is expected to give them a boost in the battle.