"Cover up for no one" - Becky Hill slams trolls for criticizing her outfit during Euro 2022 final performance

Pop star Becky Hill performed at the Euro 2022 final at Wembley, which saw England beat Germany 2-1 deep into extra time. The 28-year-old performed ahead of the match, and while her outfit may have impressed the record-breaking 87,000 audience, it brought criticism from trolls on social media.

Taking to Twitter to respond to them, Becky Hill tweeted:

"Be proud of your bodies! Celebrate yourselves! Show off your curves! Cover up for no one and be confident! Took me a long time to learn that and I wish I had role models like that growing up!"

She also added in another tweet:

"I’ve spent most part of today feeling s*** & had a little cry about how incredible the women’s football was yesterday & how sad that people devalued my worth as a performer because of what i wore. Anyway, I’m done now for my own mental health."

The pop star responded to a troll in another tweet:

"Have your opinion but keep it to yourself. A troll is someone who gives their unwanted opinion when I didn’t ask. I wanted to wear a popstar sequin corset, sparkly tights & platform boots because that’s what I love wearing."

The Euro 2022 final saw Becky Hill perform alongside Steff London and Ultra Nate. While many of the troll tweets focused on Hill's attire, a good number of them were eventually deleted after backlash.

England beat Germany 2-1 to win the Euro 2022 final

England v Germany: Final - UEFA Women's EURO 2022

The Lionesses have come close to winning competitions in the past, but were unable to bring home the trophy until this year. The Euro 2022 final saw them face a powerful German side that had won the competition eight times.

However, substitute Chloe Kelly changed their fortunes as she scored to break the 1-1 deadlock with just ten minutes of extra time to go. A remarkable bit of time management went into play to ensure that they could hold off Germany, which led to them securing their first ever trophy.

It was the perfect ending for the hosts, who were able to celebrate the massive win on home turf. The last time any football team in England won a competition, it was the Lions beating West Germany in the 1966 Men's World Cup final.

