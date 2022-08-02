"I am going to frame my sports bra" - England hero Chloe Kelly opens up on iconic celebration and names surprise inspiration 

England Women's Euro 2022 title-winning hero Chloe Kelly wants her iconic celebration after scoring the winner against Germany to be treasured and framed. The 24-year-old striker said that she would get her 'sports bra framed' to capture that enthralling moment for life.

The intensely-contested Women's Euro 2022 final between England and Germany was stretched to extra time after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

In extra time, Manchester City striker Chloe Kelly converted a chance from inside the opposition's box to give England a decisive lead. Kelly took off her shirt and swirled it in the air as Wembley Stadium rocked with wild celebrations after the goal, which secured them the Euro 2022 title.

Speaking about her celebrations after her 110th-minute goal against Germany, Kelly said via The Sun:

“I’m going to frame my boots, my shirt and, of course, my sports bra — absolutely everything. The celebration just came in the moment. I never thought of that moment happening. You don’t expect it to happen, so I just went mental.''

Fans claimed that Kelly's celebrations were in homage to women’s football legend Brandi Chastain. The former USA midfielder celebrated the 1999 World Cup final win in a similar fashion.

Brandi Chastain @brandichastain I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers! I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!

However, Chloe Kelly said that her celebrations were in part inspired by Bobby Zamora, the former QPR player who helped the club win the 2014 Championship play-off final with a last minute goal.

Chloe Kelly added:

''I said to my family before the game that there’s going to be a Bobby Zamora moment. I’m just soaking up all of these experiences. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I hope our fans did that, too. To do this in front of our home fans is so special and a dream come true. I don’t think it has truly sunk in. We won the Euros and I scored the goal. It’s unreal.”

Chloe Kelly and England women's team title win will inspire the men's team to compete for glory in the upcoming FIFA World Cup

The Lionesses Lift The UEFA Women's Euro Trophy In Victory Celebration For Fans

After heartbreak in the Euro 2020 finals against Italy, England's men's football team will draw inspiration from the country's women's team in this year's Men's FIFA World Cup.

Harry Kane and co. will be filled with pride after watching how the women's team soaked up the pressure and maintained their intensity to defeat Germany in the 2022 Euro finals. The women's team's triumph at the 2022 Euro brought home England's first international senior trophy since 1966. The English fans will rally behind the men's team in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year and expect their team to go all the way.

