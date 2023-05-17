"COYG hope hubby is fully motivated today" - Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior's 'twerk queen' partner stuns fans with video of slapping and shaking her b*m

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior's partner Claudia ‘Redhead’ Kowalczyk stunned fans with an erotic video.

Kowalczyk spends her time giving twerking lessons and other choreography sequences. However, The Daily Star claims that while Kiwior headed to the Emirates in January following a €25 million move from Spezia Calcio, she has remained in Poland.

The dancer has racked up an impressive 75,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts videos of herself twerking. She did so again in one of her latest posts wearing an all-black leather outfit with boots. She captioned it:

"When I wear heels."

Arsenal fans certainly enjoyed the video and were stunned by her dancing abilities. One fan responded in the comments:

“Great moves. COYG hope hubby is fully motivated today!”

Another reacted by insisting the Polish defender had lucked out:

“Nah Kiwor is just lucky out of this world.”

Unfortunately, Kiwior's Gunners weren't so lucky on Sunday (May 14) as they have all but admitted defeat in the Premier League title race. Mikel Arteta's side suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates. Kiwior played the full 90 minutes but was unable to deal with a ruthless Seagulls side.

It means Manchester City are just one win away from winning the title, which could happen this weekend. They face Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday (May 28), a day after Arsenal's clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. If Kiwior's side lose that game, City will be confirmed as champions.

Arsenal set to begin talks with Martin Odegaard over new contract

Odegaard looks set to be handed new deal.

Arsenal are reportedly set to start talks with Martin Odegaard over a fresh deal at the Emirates. According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners captain will be handed terms befitting that of being one of the best players in the league.

Odegaard has been a standout performer for Arteta's side this season, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists in 43 games across competitions. He made a permanent move to the Gunners from Real Madrid last summer for £35 million after an initial season on loan.

The Norweigan midfielder was appointed as club captain at the start of the season, and he has been instrumental since then. He was the January Premier League Player of the Month.

Odegaard will lead Arsenal into UEFA Champions League football for the first time since 2017 next season. He last played in Europe's elite club competition for Madrid, making two appearances.

Poll : 0 votes