"CR7 is the best" "Only real GOATs have a World Cup trophy" - Fans engage in Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate after latest international break

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi and Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo have sparked debate among fans once again after dazzling for their respective team during the international break.

Many claimed that Messi winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup put an end to the greatest of all time debate between him and Ronaldo. However, the Al-Nassr forward's latest performances for Portugal have shown that he does not intend to give up just yet.

Ronaldo starred for the Selecao as they made a flying start to life under new manager Roberto Martinez. The UEFA Euro 2016 winners beat Liechtenstein 4-0 and Luxembourg 6-0 in their two Euro 2024 qualifiers, with the 38-year-old bagging a brace in both games.

Messi, meanwhile, picked up right where he left off at the World Cup, leading Argentina to comfortable wins in friendlies against Panama and Curacao. He scored four goals, including a hat-trick against Curacao and also registered an assist.

Both players impressing for their respective nation has once again sparked a debate about who's the best between the two.

"Only real GOATs have World Cup trophy"

Another tweeted for Ronaldo:

"CR7 is the best"

Here are some more reactions to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's impressive performances during the international break:

Noqib Al Hasan @Noqib62 @brfootball 23 more goals than Brazilian Legend Pelé

FIRST Argentine to score 100 goals

FIRST South American to score 100 goals

FIRST WORLD CUP WINNER to score 100 goals



🏀 @y_oungboy @brfootball We are coming for that second spot, Argentina will play China and Bangladesh next. @brfootball We are coming for that second spot, Argentina will play China and Bangladesh next.

ExCeL⭐⭐ 👑🦁 @excelwizzy33 🥳 @brfootball The only player with a World Cup Trophy to score 100 international Goals. All Hail King Messi @brfootball The only player with a World Cup Trophy to score 100 international Goals. All Hail King Messi 👑❤️🥳 https://t.co/JqCHDzDPkC

Henry🦅 @Henryspanks1130 @brfootball Messi playing against the Mickey mouse clubhouse @brfootball Messi playing against the Mickey mouse clubhouse 😭😭

At 35 and 38 respectively, Messi and Ronaldo are nearing the end of their illustrious career. However, they continue to compete for trophies, accolades and honours as they have always done.

With 120 goals, the Portuguese icon holds the record for most international goals scored in men's football. His arch-nemesis is not too far behind, having scored 102 times.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Both Argentina and Portugal will not be in action till the next international break in June. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, will feature for their respective club.

Messi's PSG will lock horns with Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday (April 2). Al-Nassr, led by Ronaldo, meanwhile, face Al-Adalah in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday (April 4).

Messi has 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 appearances across competitions for Les Parisiens this season. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has netted nine times in the Saudi Pro League since joining them on a free transfer in December.

