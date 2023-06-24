"CR7 effect is crazy", "Highest paid coach of all time" - Fans react as Juventus boss Max Allegri has reportedly agreed €120m offer to coach Al-Hilal

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly agreed to become Saudi giants Al-Hilal's new coach.

According to Momblano Official on Twitter (via centregoals), a source close to Allegri has said that the Italian coach has agreed to join Al-Za'eem. The Juve boss is set to earn €120 million over three years plus a €20 million signing bonus.

Allegri's future has been the subject of speculation, with the experienced coach said to have been enticed by Al-Hilal's offer, per Rai Sport. It appears that the Old Lady manager has decided to accept the Saudi giants' proposal.

The Italian is set to become the highest-paid manager of all time. He leaves a Juventus side that missed out on the UEFA Champions League next season. That's because they were hit with a ten-point deduction and ended the campaign seventh in Serie A.

Allegri has been a massive success in Italian football with Juve and AC Milan. He has won six Serie A, four Coppa Italia and three Supercoppa Italiana titles. He now looks set to head to the Saudi Pro League to join an Al-Hilal side that finished third last season. They have just sealed the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves for a club-record €55 million, per ESPN.

Allegri will also be reunited with Al-Nassr frontman Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi, with the pair having previously worked together at Juve. One fan alluded to that when reacting to the news:

"Nah the CR7 effect is crazy."

Another fan highlighted that Allegri is going to become the best-paid coach in history:

"Highest paid coach of all time. lool."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Italian seemingly agreeing to join Al-Za'eem:

Potential new Al-Hilal boss Allegri set to collide with former Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

The pair worked well together at Juventus.

Allegri is taking over Al-Hilal whose rivals in the Saudi Pro League are Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Alami and will lock horns with his former Juventus manager if a deal does go through.

Ronaldo has shined in Saudi since arriving in January, bagging 14 goals in 19 games across competitions. However, his record for Juve is even more impressive, and he flourished under Allegri at the Allianz Stadium.

The Portuguese icon scored 28 goals in 44 games across competitions under the Italian tactician. He won the Serie A title in the 2018-19 season while playing for the likely soon-to-be Al-Hilal coach.

Allegri was the one who said that Ronaldo had told him that he wouldn't play for the Old Lady again in 2021. He then headed back to his former club Manchester United.

Poll : 0 votes