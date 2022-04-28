"Cracking player" "I see what the hype is all about" - Fans laud Chelsea and Manchester United target for 'mammoth' first-half display for Villarreal against Liverpool 

Chelsea and Manchester United target Pau Torres is putting up an eye-catching performance for Villarreal at the heart of their defense against Liverpool. The Yellow Submarine play the Reds in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday, April 27.

The 25-year-old helped Villarreal keep Liverpool at bay in what was a tense first-half and his performance hasn't gone unnoticed.

The Spanish centre-back is a target for Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United this summer.

He has been coveted by the Red Devils over the last few seasons and continues to interest the Premier League side. Chelsea have also come into the running with Antonio Rudiger leaving this summer as a free agent. The German will join Real Madrid (per Fabrizio Romano).

Every time Liverpool have threatened, Torres has been at the heart of dealing with problems. Luis Diaz was dangerous throughout the first-half, but the Spaniard was up for the challenge.

Villarreal are keeping Liverpool at bay, the Reds have had twelve shots but only managed two on target.

Fans have reacted to Torres' performance in what has been a hugely impressive first-half for the Spaniard:

. @ml27pr pau torres is eons above laporte pau torres is eons above laporte

Rex🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @ThatRexGuyy Pau Torres is just a mammoth of a player Pau Torres is just a mammoth of a player

Rebekka @rebekkarnold Pau Torres is a great little player I hope he doesn’t go to Manchester United this summer. Pau Torres is a great little player I hope he doesn’t go to Manchester United this summer.

Rafe 🇵🇰 @10_raffay Pau Torres has been too good vs Liverpool's high press.



This is the kind of CB Chelsea needs if we are to play possession based dominant football. Pau Torres has been too good vs Liverpool's high press.This is the kind of CB Chelsea needs if we are to play possession based dominant football.

rash @JorginhoFreIIo Yeah i see what the pau torres hype is all about now, get him in Yeah i see what the pau torres hype is all about now, get him in

7 @ftbldylaixz @SM_30i 40-50 is a bargain. Glad we looking at him & he’s on the list @SM_30i 40-50 is a bargain. Glad we looking at him & he’s on the list

Thomas, Not Tuchel @Tuchel_era Pau Torres is an upgrade on Christensen Pau Torres is an upgrade on Christensen 💯

𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣⚡ @Caleb_Mufc Okay I've changed my mind.



Pau Torres is the one Okay I've changed my mind.Pau Torres is the one

𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 @TenHagBalI Pau Torres looking relatively calm through the press hmmmm Pau Torres looking relatively calm through the press hmmmm

Villarreal's defensive wall is proving problematic for Liverpool

Emery will want more of the same from his men in the second-half

Fans will know all about the defensive structure Unai Emery employs at Villarreal from their hugely impressive win over Bayern Munich in the last round.

The Reds are being forced to remain patient in trying to break through the Yellow Submarine's stern defense, with Torres at the forefront of an admirable low block.

Klopp's men are creating opportunities with Luis Diaz being a constant threat from the left flank.

Sadio Mane went close in the 11th minute with a free header from a delightful Mohamed Salah cross.

Thiago Alcantara hit the crossbar with a stunning strike. That was the closest the Reds have come so far, with Jurgen Klopp's side needing to stay patient and not become frustrated.

They will be wary of the pace Villarreal pose on the counter attack. Arnaut Danjuma and Samuel Chukwkwueze have shown signs that they can come alive at any moment.

The Reds have had 16 touches in the La Liga side's box but have not made the breakthrough and Emery's deep defensive set-up is working.

The underdog's organization has been admirable. If they can pounce on the counter in the second-half, they may pull off one of the results of the season.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit