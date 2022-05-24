"Cracking TV" - Peter Crouch explains why he waits to listen to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's interviews

Ex-Stoke City star Peter Crouch has dubbed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp the "biggest moaner" in the Premier League, admitting he loves watching his interviews.

Jurgen Klopp has done an excellent job since taking charge of the club in 2015. He has already guided them to the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and the Champions League title once each.

Klopp has bagged the two aforementioned domestic cups this season, kept the league title race alive until the last day, and is waiting to play in the UCL final.

The German isn’t only known for his tactical genius, but he also happens to be a big personality, one who famously struggles to accept defeat. When the Daily Mail asked Crouch to name the “biggest moaner” in the English top-flight, he couldn’t help but give Klopp the honors. He said:

“Well, all of them whinge – especially the top managers. Jurgen Klopp probably just edges it.

“The biggest characters are winners: Ferguson, Mourinho, Benitez were always like that. It's always everybody else's fault when they lose, none of them accept defeat well.”

He claimed that personalities like Klopp made TV a lot more entertaining. The Englishman added:

“I don't think any of the current crop cover themselves in glory when they lose. And that's because they are winners. It's cracking TV, isn't it? You hang on for their interviews.”

Liverpool must bounce back from Premier League upset to give themselves a shot in the Champions League

On Sunday (May 22), Liverpool stood minutes away from overturning Manchester City’s slender lead at the top of the Premier League table. The Cityzens were 0-2 down at home with just over 20 minutes remaining, and the title race looked destined to end in the Reds’ favor.

Unfortunately for Klopp’s boys, Manchester City refused to crumble the way they did in the Champions League against Real Madrid. They overturned the deficit to secure a 3-2 win at the Etihad, nullifying Liverpool’s 3-1 success over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

A gut-wrenching defeat in the final moments of the 2021-22 Premier League season is bound to have an effect on Liverpool players. However, given they face Real Madrid in the Champions League in four days (May 28), they cannot afford to let their heads drop.

Jurgen Klopp, who is an excellent man-manager, will need to work his magic to prepare his boys for Saturday’s grand event.

Los Blancos have built their entire Champions League campaign on mental strength and their never-say-die attitude. And unless the Merseysiders bring the same mentality to the grand event in Paris, the Whites might just once again edge them out.

