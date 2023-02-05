“Crazy bald man” - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gets ripped apart for his shock selection call against Tottenham 

Manchester City fans are livid with Pep Guardiola's decision to bench Kevin De Bruyne for the crucial Premier League away clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, February 5.

While both Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis have been named in the starting XI for the Cityzens, De Bruyne, rather surprisingly, has been left out of by Guardiola. Given that the Belgian is the team's most creative player, fans have found it hard to digest that he will not start such an important match.

The Belgian has made 27 appearances for the team so far this campaign, scoring three goals and providing 17 assists. His importance is immense in the team's build-up play. Along with Ilkay Gundogan, De Bruyne is one of the players that makes the entire team tick.

Fans pointed out that it was a crazy decision by Pep Guardiola to bench De Bruyne. One fan pointed out that the decision will either be a masterclass or will be an utter disaster. A few even claimed that they have had enough of the Spanish tactician's frantic decisions and called for him to be gone from the club.

The game is crucial for the Cityzens in terms of the Premier League title race. With Arsenal having succumbed to a shock defeat against Everton on Saturday, the defending champions have the chance to close the gap on the Gunners to two points. They currently have 45 points from 20 games.

Fans, however, are not very confident about a positive outcome against Tottenham as Kevin De Bruyne is not starting. Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester City fans across Twitter:

Pep Guardiola urged Manchester City ace Erling Haaland to improve his overall game by watching Tottenham talisman Harry Kane

While Erling Haaland's goalscoring prowess is literally unmatched, Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City's Norwegian hitman can learn a trick or two from Tottenham counterpart Harry Kane.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, the Spaniard said (via The Guardian):

"With Erling, one of the attributes I am surprised by the most is the feeling, How he is aware that he can improve in many departments," Pep Guardiola said.

"I am pretty sure maybe watching Harry Kane, but not necessarily watching [only] Harry, other players. He has the will: ‘I can do better.’ With his age, it is the best thing he can believe. Otherwise it will be boring."

Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm in his debut season, scoring 25 times in 19 appearances. Kane is second in the race for the Golden Boot, netting 16 goals in 21 appearances so far.

