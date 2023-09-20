"Crazy game of football",  "Can't blame Ronaldo, De Gea or Sancho" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United lose to Bayern in UCL thriller

fManchester United's dismal start to the season continued with a 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in a Champions League classic on Wednesday (September 20).

Erik ten Hag's men made a surprisingly encouraging start to the game at the Allianz Arena. Facundo Pellistri went close on his first ever-start in the fourth minute but Bayern cleared their lines. Marcus Rashford was then denied by Bavarian goalkeeper Sven Ulreich in the 17th minute.

However, Manchester United's promising start would come to a shock halt in the 28th minute. Leroy Sane's long-range shot was spilled by goalkeeper Andre Onana and the ball trickled into the back of his net. It was terrible goalkeeping from Ten Hag's new No.1.

The Bundesliga champions went 2-0 up in the 32nd minute and it was more poor defending from Ten Hag's men. Serge Gnabry had rarely had a touch but he conjured up a perfect one to guide the ball into the far bottom corner with Onana rooted to his spot.

Ten Hag must have got into his players at halftime because they came out early and huddled in deep conversation. That team talk seemed to spur them on and they gave themselves hope in the 49th minute.

Rasmus Hojlund grabbed his first goal as a Manchester United player after good play from Rashford eventually found the Dane. His left-footed effort deflected off Kim Min-jae and beyond Ulreich.

However, just two minutes later there was drama when Dayot Upamecano's attempted cross was blocked by the arm of Christian Eriksen. The Dane was close to the French defender but VAR advised Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor.

A penalty was awarded and Harry Kane who was quiet by his standards stepped up and fired past Onana in the 53rd minute. Bayern then hit the post twice and Onana produced a fine stop to deny Eric Choupo-Moting's effort that was flying into the top corner.

It was then United's turn to again get themselves back in the game. Casemiro produced a fine finish after clever play from Rashford and Anthony Martial. It was potentially game-on for the Red Devils in the 88th minute.

However, a frenetic final period saw the Bavarians extend their lead once again and it was the goal of the night from teenager Mathys Tel. The French forward smashed the ball into the roof of Onana's net four minutes later.

Manchester United weren't done there though as Casemiro grabbed himself a brace on his 100th Champions League appearance. The Brazilian guided Bruno Fernandes' fierce strike home in the 90+5th minute.

But it was too late for Ten Hag's side who suffered their third defeat in a row. They showed more fighting spirit than many may have expected though but sit bottom of Group A after matchday one.

One fan was enthralled by the thriller at the Allianz Arena:

"Crazy game of football in Munich.. United fans can take consolation that the result was respectable."

Another fan has told Ten Hag he can't place blame on Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea or Jadon Sancho:

"The egghead realized he cant blame Ronaldo , De Gea or Sancho."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a chaotic clash between the two European giants:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rio Ferdinand pleased to see Rasmus Hojlund score his first goal for Manchester United

The young Dane scored his first Manchester United goal.

Hojlund's strike gave Manchester United slight hope before a frenetic end to a superb Champions League battle between the two sides. The Dane was making his first appearance in Europe's elite club competition as a Red Devil.

Rio Ferdinand was thrilled for the 20-year-old and he reckons his goal will help him push on. He told TNT Sports:

"I am delighted for him, because when you come into a new club of this size for the fee he signed for... he will take something from this game, he will take confidence."

Hojlund joined Manchester United from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer for £72 million. He is the club's most expensive U21 signing in history.