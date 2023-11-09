"Crazy play" - Paul Scholes slams 2 Manchester United stars for their roles in Copenhagen's winning goal

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes slammed Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane for failing to stop Copenhagen from scoring their winning goal during their Champions League clash on Wednesday (November 8). The duo's poor passing at the back led to the Danish side stealing a late victory at the Parken Stadium and Scholes wasn't impressed.

With the score level at 3-3, Manchester United could have at least managed to pick up a point from the encounter. However, an ill-advised pass from Harry Maguire to Raphael Varane in the 87th minute created an opportunity that the hosts capitalized on to seal the win.

The Frenchman sloppily surrendered possession in the final third and just 23 seconds later, the ball came flying past Andre Onana, with Roony Bardghji grabbing the goal to make it 4-3.

Speaking after the game, Paul Scholes couldn't help but rip into the two Red Devils defenders for their blunders.

“Crazy play. Your two most experienced players playing it across the back,” the former midfielder said on TNT Sports. “That pass to Varane is ridiculous. Now Varane has to deal with it, he has to launch that up the pitch.

“These are two experienced players, they’ve just conceded a goal, you can’t concede again. Get the ball up the pitch and get up the pitch and just defend for your lives.

“Even [Alejandro] Garnacho at the edge of the box, do everything you can, sprint back. You might be there for that knock down for the second ball. But there’s so much space and [Diogo] Dalot is doing nothing, he needs to be against him [Bardghji]."

Can Manchester United still qualify for the Champions League knockout phase?

Despite their painful 4-3 loss to Copenhagen, there is still hope for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's men can still progress into the knockout phase of the Champions League but they'll need to work for it.

As it stands in Group A, Bayern Munich are atop the table with 12 points from four games. Copenhagen and Galatasaray occupy the second and third spots respectively, both tied at four points. Manchester United are at the bottom with three points.

To progress into the next round, Manchester United need to beat Galatasaray and Bayern Munich in their last two games and hope that the Turkish side and Copenhagen drop points in their upcoming games.