“Crazy quick in my opinion” – Van Dijk offers an assessment of player Liverpool reportedly failed to sign

Liverpool defender Virgin van Dijk has positively reviewed Leicester City forward Patson Daka. On Thursday, the Reds secured a 2-0 victory over the Foxes in a Premier League fixture, but the 2016 champions gave a good account of themselves at Anfield.

Diogo Jota scored a brace to guide the Merseyside giants to victory, and Van Dijk stated that he had to be ready to face Daka. Speaking to BT Sports, the Netherlands international shared his view on the game, saying:

“We want to keep a high line because we know we can win the ball up high. It’s the risk you have to take. Luckily, they trust us in the back but it’s sometimes not easy, you’ve to be brave. Today, I played against Patson Daka, who is crazy quick in my opinion, so you have to be ready.”

Liverpool were linked with Daka last summer, with Fabrizio Romano stating that the Reds had the Zambia international on their radar. However, a failure to offload forwards at Anfield like Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi saw Daka join Leicester City instead.

The 23-year-old has adapted well at the King Power Stadium, scoring nine goals from 21 matches in all competitions. He made a name for himself at Red Bull Salzburg, where he scored 68 goals in 125 matches in all competitions and helped the club win four consecutive league crowns.

Leicester victory highlighted Liverpool's squad depth as they challenge on four fronts

The Reds are competing on four fronts

Manchester City are odds-on favorites to win a fourth league crown in five years. However, Liverpool are chasing hot on their heels and will be keen to push the Cityzens all the way. On this backdrop, the Reds hosted Leicester City, with 12 points separating them from the runaway leaders.

Anything other than a win would have paid to their title aspirations, but Jurgen Klopp's side ultimately got the job done.

The most impressive part of the win was that Liverpool achieved it without their key men. Talisman Mohamed Salah was only afforded 32 minutes of action, while Sadio Mane was not even listed among the substitutes.

In their stead, Diogo Jota stole the show and new recruit Luis Diaz also put out an impressive display.

With Liverpool still competing for glory on four fronts, this squad depth could come in handy, and Jurgen Klopp will be grateful for the positive worry of having selection headaches.

