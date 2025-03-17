"Crazy redemption", "Him from the bench is deadlier than Messi and Ronaldo" - Fans praise Barcelona star after 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona fans online have hailed Ferran Torres following their 4-2 comeback win over Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday (March 16). Ferran proved to be an outstanding second-half substitute as he scored two goals that were key in securing all three points for La Blaugrana. Thus, fans lauded his resurgence and likened the Spaniard to football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for Atletico in the 45th minute, having slotted the ball into the net following a pass from Giuliano Simeone. Alexander Sorloth placed the ball into the back of the net in style to double Atletico's lead after being set up by Conor Gallagher in the 70th minute.

Two minutes later, Lewandowski performed a chest control and fired the ball into the net following a decent pass from Inigo Martinez. In the 78th minute, Torres guided his header into the net to restore parity for Barcelona after being set up by Raphinha.

In added time (90+2’), Lamine Yamal gave Barca the lead, rifling his shot from outside the box into the net following a pass from Pedri. Six minutes later, Torres sealed Barca's win in style as he drove with the ball and slotted it into the back of the net.

Torres's goal completed La Blaugrana's comeback win and the game ended 4-2. In 23 minutes on the pitch, Torres maintained a 91% (10/11) passing preciseness. He registered two shots on target and got an 8.5/10 rating (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans expressed their satisfaction with the Spaniard's performance on X, with one tweeting:

"Same Ferran Torres I hated so much is picking form like this. This is crazy redemption."

"WTF,Ferran Torres shines as Barcelona secures a thrilling 4-2 victory over Atlético Madrid! His impact was pivotal in securing the win.Special credit to Hansi Flick for his amazing management,which continues to bring out the best in his players. Keep shining, Ferran! #Barcelona," another added.

"Ferran Torres my apologies 🥹🙏🏾," a fan pleaded.

"Ferran Torres Appreciation post Doesn’t bitch about game time, Stays on the bench and delivers whenever he is gets chance to play Top tier baller," a fan opined.

"What are the chances of Ferran Torres finally starting his David Villa arc?" another asked.

"I've come to realize that Ferran Torres from the bench is deadlier than Messi and Ronaldo.💀," wrote another.

"There's still a long way to go" - Hansi Flick on Barcelona's title hopes

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Barca manager has opined that there's still a long way to go in the LaLiga title race. He added that it's great to be the league leaders this season.

After the game against Atletico Madrid, Flick spoke about Barca's possibility of winning LaLiga. He said (via Barca Universal):

"There's still a long way to go, as I always say. But today were three big, very big points, and we're really happy. Now we're top of the table again with a game in hand, which is a great feeling."

After securing three points against Atletico, Barca have climbed back to the first place in the league's rankings. They have a game in hand and have registered 60 points from 27 games.

