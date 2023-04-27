"Create another legacy at a different place" – Jermaine Jenas tells Harry Kane to reject Manchester United and join European giants

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas has said that Harry Kane should reject Manchester United and seal a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Kane, 29, has been reported to depart Spurs recently, as he's in the final 14 months of his contract. Despite being at the top of his powers for close to a decade, he's yet to win silverware at his boyhood club.

A right-footed lethal finisher blessed with heading and passing, the 80-cap England international has attracted interest from Manchester United in recent months. He's valued in the region of £100 million, according to The Times.

When queried about potential destinations for Kane other than Manchester United, Jenas told the Mirror:

"The other is Newcastle. They've got the financial structure for the foreseeable future, have got stability, will play in the Champions League and grow. But if I'm honest, I don't feel like those two options are enough."

Ruling out a summer move for Kane to Bayern Munich, Jenas continued:

"I think that with his love for the club and Tottenham's ability to pay what he wants as they've shown in the past, if Newcastle and Manchester United are his only two options, I only see him staying at Spurs. As for Bayern Munich, I don't see him there because he wants to beat (Alan) Shearer's (Premier League goal-scoring) record."

Jenas added that Kane should join Real Madrid if an opportunity arises:

"But if Real Madrid came up, he should get himself on a plane as soon as possible because those opportunities just don't come up often. You're talking about the most glamorous football club on the planet where he can go and win stuff, and create another legacy at a different place and have a new experience with his family as well."

Kane, a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, has scored 274 goals and laid out 63 assists in 429 matches across competitions for Spurs. He has been in fine form this season, scoring 26 goals in 43 games.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for Manchester United-Spurs clash

In his column for the Daily Mail, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 3-1 win for Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (April 27):

"Sorry, Tottenham, but your week is about to go from bad to worse. In the aftermath of losing 6-1 to Newcastle and sacking Cristian Stellini, United will inflict another defeat on you while anti-Daniel Levy songs fill the air."

The Red Devils are fourth in the standings with 59 points from 30 games. Spurs, meanwhile, are seventh with 53 points from 32 games, fighting for a top-four berth.

Erik ten Hag's side are expected to be without Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho for the clash. Tom Heaton and Phil Jones are also ruled out.

Meanwhile, Ryan Mason's outfit are likely to miss Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Emerson Royal, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon for the upcoming contest. Lucas Moura is available for selection after his recent ban.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes