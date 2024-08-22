“Creating records for fun both on field and off field” - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo’s channel becomes fastest to 10M YouTube subscribers

Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on August 21, 2024, and it has already shattered several records. It recently became the fastest channel in history to reach 10 million subscribers (within just twenty-four hours of its launch).

Ronaldo also became the fastest person to reach a million YouTube subscribers by touching the landmark in just 90 minutes. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ronaldo surprised his children with his golden play button.

“A present for my family. Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!” the Ballon d'Or winner wrote in the caption.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans were elated with the record-breaking success of his channel and voiced their jubilation on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of their reactions:

"He is creating records for fun both on field and off field," commented one user on X.

"Breaks all records," another wrote.

"The most famous athlete ever," another fan wrote.

One fan predicted that Ronaldo won't stop until he breaks the record of becoming the first channel on YouTube with over 500 million subscribers.

"World record after world record..no stopping till 500m channel on YouTube," a fan wrote.

"Wow this man was born to break Records," another fan tweeted.

"Another World Record This Time in youtube.. SIUUUUUUUbscribe to the GOAT CR7," announced one netizen.

Some other reactions on X are presented here:

"Wait till Messi comes through," argued one fan.

"The fastest there was the fastest there is the fastest there will be . CRISTIANO RONALDO the goat remembers the name . After conquering everywhere with the ball now it's time to conquer the YouTube," declared another.

"He is not Crisiano Ronaldo... He is Record Breaker Ronaldo," wrote a fan.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo become the owner of the most subscribed YouTube channel?

UFC 299: Holland v Page - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel currently stands at 23 million subscribers and has posted19 videos (including YouTube shorts) at the time of writing.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made history by becoming the fastest channel to reach one million and 10 million subscribers on YouTube. Thus, fans are wondering whether he can become the highest-subscribed channel on the platform.

The title currently resides with Mr. Beast, who has 311 million subscribers to his name. The channel is run by the American YouTuber James Stephen 'Jimmy' Donaldson, who is also the third most followed personality on TikTok (103 million followers).

Mr. Beast is known for creating videos with high-production value and lucrative cash rewards. They feature elaborate challenges and bring people from across the world to participate. He is also known for his philanthropic endeavors and often donates generous amounts in his videos.

Cristiano Ronaldo gained around 15 million followers in one day. At this rate, it would take him just 21 days to surpass Mr. Beast. Many YouTubers have even started live-streaming the subscriber counts of both YouTube channels to keep track of a potential dethrone in the future.

