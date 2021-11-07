'Creating robots on and off the pitch! Get the f**k away from them'- Gary Neville slams Manchester United for controlling players on social media

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has slammed the club for trying to control their players' social media activity. Neville believes United's star players are being forced to post identical messages on their social media accounts to appease fans after poor performances.

Many United stars, including Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, have taken to social media to express their disappointment regarding the club's results in recent weeks. United slumped to a 2-0 home defeat in the Manchester derby on Saturday.

Harry Maguire once again posted a message directed towards Manchester United's supporters after the team's defeat to Pep Guardiola's side. That attracted heavy criticism from Gary Neville, who believes high-profile figures in the club are controlling what the players post on their social media profiles.

'Creating robots on and off the pitch! Get the f**k away from them. It's a football club. He makes controlling fans sound like he's trying to win a general election!', said Neville on Twitter.'

United were dominated by City on Saturday at Old Trafford, with The Red Devils managing just one shot on target all game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have now lost three, drawn one,and won one of their last five Premier League games. United are sixth in the league table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93 As a group of players we are going through a tough period. We know and accept this is nowhere near good enough. We feel your frustration and disappointment, we are doing everything we can to put things right and we will put things right.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a change in management as Solskjaer continues to struggle

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League

In the aftermath of United's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool a fortnight ago, reports suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given three games to save his job by the club's hierarchy.

The Red Devils claimed a 3-0 victory against an out-of-form Tottenham side, which gave the club's fans some hope. A disappointing 2-2 draw with Atalanta in Bergamo was a source of concern. Their 2-0 loss to arch-rivals Manchester City on Saturday has now led fans ask the club to part ways with Solskjaer.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Bruno Fernandes says Man Utd are making it "too easy" for opponents as the frustrated midfielder reflected on Saturday's chastening defeat to Man City. Bruno Fernandes says Man Utd are making it "too easy" for opponents as the frustrated midfielder reflected on Saturday's chastening defeat to Man City.

The Norwegian has been unable to get the best out his players, and seemingly lacks the tactical acumen to turn things around at Old Trafford.

