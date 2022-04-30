"Credit to his profession", "He gives top performances"- Peter Crouch picks out 2 Liverpool stars for special praise after 1-0 win against Newcastle

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has hailed James Milner and Joe Gomez for their performances in the 1-0 win against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday. The duo were left out of the starting XI in the Reds' 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

Joe Gomez came on as a second-half substitute for Trent Alexander-Arnold, while James Milner was an unused substitute. The duo started against Eddie Howe's side. Gomez was once again deputised for Alexander-Arnold at right-back. Milner played alongside Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita in a three-man midfield.

Keita gave Jurgen Klopp's side the lead against the Magpies in the 19th minute. The Reds produced an impressive defensive display to take all three points to replace Manchester City atop the table. However, City will reclaim top place if they do not drop points against Leeds United later on Saturday.

Crouch lauded Milner for his professionalism after the game and lauded Gomez for producing 'top performances' whenever given an opportunity, saying as per The Express:

"If you're going to fight on all fronts, you're going to need your squad. Milner came in today, and was Man of the Match. Let's bear in mind; he made his debut 20 years ago. He's still affecting games at this level. It's a credit to his profession."

He added:

"Gomez as well coming in, they didn't miss Trent. He's been disappointed because Matip and Konate have come in at centre-half, and he's been instrumental in centre-half, but he's missed out. Everytime he comes in, he gives top performances."

Milner has played a key role in the Reds' quest for an unprecedented quadruple this season. The 36-year-old's professionalism, leadership and versatility have made him a major asset for Klopp. Milner has made 34 appearances across competitions this season.

Joe Gomez, meanwhile, has had to make do with a bit-part role this season. Nevertheless, the centre-back has produced some impressive displays in recent weeks, adding depth to the Reds' defence.

"He was involved in absolutely everything. When Milly is on the pitch he is responsible for giving the whole group energy as well, which is not easy. On top of that he is a top footballer. He played a great game." Klopp on James Milner

Liverpool could look to keep hold of Joe Gomez this summer

According to 90min, Joe Gomez could seek a move away from Anfield this summer. The England international has fallen behind Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order.

He has made just 19 appearances across competitions this season. Leicester City, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be interested in the 24-year-old.

"Joe Gomez, what a game. Naby Keita, what a game. James Milner, what a game!"



Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on his players after a 1-0 win at Newcastle



🎙 @TheDesKelly "The performance was outstanding, I have to say I absolutely loved it.""Joe Gomez, what a game. Naby Keita, what a game. James Milner, what a game!"Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on his players after a 1-0 win at Newcastle "The performance was outstanding, I have to say I absolutely loved it.""Joe Gomez, what a game. Naby Keita, what a game. James Milner, what a game!"Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on his players after a 1-0 win at Newcastle 👏🎙 @TheDesKelly https://t.co/l5PBQMfjfU

However, Liverpool could reject offers for the defender following his impressive performances, especially against Watford and Newcastle United this month. The Merseyside club could look to keep hold of Gomez this summer due to the versatility and defensive abilities he has shown.

