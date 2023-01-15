"Crime against football" - Real Madrid fans lose their minds as in-form attacker is benched for Super Cup final against Barcelona

Real Madrid fans were left fuming to see Rodrygo Goes not starting against Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday (January 15).

Rodrygo has been in fine form this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 23 games, and has been an integral part of the team in recent times. Manager Carlo Ancelotti, though, decided to go with Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema as his team's two attackers.

Fans were left unimpressed and urged Ancelotti not to bench the Brazilian youngster. Some even opined that it's a crime not to hand him a start. Here are some of the best reactions from Real Madrid fans across Twitter as their lineup against Barcelona was announced:

𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 🇲🇽🇦🇷 @Araujo4ii @ReshadRahman_ No Alaba and No Tchoumanei is a W for us. Their bench is really bad too except for Rodrygo. I’m for sure way more confident than the last El classico but still pretty nervous @ReshadRahman_ No Alaba and No Tchoumanei is a W for us. Their bench is really bad too except for Rodrygo. I’m for sure way more confident than the last El classico but still pretty nervous https://t.co/hCOeaFFKMj

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema spoke ahead of final against Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Valencia CF - Super Copa de España

Karim Benzema started and scored against Valencia in the Supercopa de Espana semifinal win against Valencia. He will be key for Los Blancos in the final against Barcelona.

Speaking before the final, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner gave an encouraging update on his fitness. He said (via Los Blancos' website):

"I'm back from my injury. I made a real effort to get back and regain the levels, get used to the ball, score goals, assist. I'm back and feel great, I hope I can help my teammates. What happened, happened. The most important thing is tomorrow's game. I'm ready, and I feel good in my mind and body. I'm focused on tomorrow's game. The rest is in the past, it's complicated."

Benzema has scored ten goals and has provided one assist in 15 games. While he has been very good, the Frenchman hasn't hit the ceiling he set for himself last season.

Persistent injury issues have certainly not helped his case. Speaking about his form, Benzema, 35, said:

"After last year, which was huge year for me, I needed time to get back fit following several injuries. I'm back on track now and in good form. I don't know if you watch the games but I feel great."

Real Madrid will head into the game having gotten a day's rest more than Barcelona. Blaugrana amanger Xavi Hernandez opined that the fixture could have been set up more fairly. He said (via MARCA):

"Yeah, it could have been done more fairly, but it's not an excuse for us, Everybody is available, and even if you're not 100 percent it's a final and you make yourself available."

