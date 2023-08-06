"Criminal man" "Bit unfair" - Arsenal fans livid as Kai Havertz starts ahead of 'best player in pre-season' against Manchester City

Arsenal have named in Kai Havertz in their starting lineup to face Manchester City in the Community Shield ahead of Leandro Trossard on Sunday (August 6), leaving fans infuriated.

The Gunners will kick off their 2023-24 season with the Community Shield clash against Manchester City at Wembley. As the Cityzens won both the Premier League and the FA Cup last term, Mikel Arteta's side qualified for the game as league runners-up.

Arsenal are determined to build on the improvement they made under Arteta last season, although they missed out on the title by five points. They will, therefore, be keen to begin the new campaign with a victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, the north London giants have announced their starting XI for the game. Arteta has named a strong lineup, with summer signings Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber earning a starting berth.

However, Arteta's decision to start Havertz in attack ahead of Trossard has not gone down well among Arsenal fans. Many believe the Belgium international deserved to start against Manchester City after impressing during pre-season, bagging three goals in five games, with one tweeting:

"No Trossard is criminal man. This is a physical game and man's brought Havertz."

"Bit unfair to not start Trossard up front after him being our best player in pre-season but excited with this lineup."

How have Arsenal fared in lead up to Manchester City game?

Arsenal have had a busy summer transfer window, making three major additions to their squad. They have roped in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber for a combined sum of over £200 million. The Gunners are also reportedly in the process of signing David Raya from Brentford.

The north London giants also played five friendlies to get themselves ready for the 2023-24 season. They began their pre-season preparations with a 1-1 draw against German second division club Nurnberg before flying off to the United States.

Mikel Arteta's side began their tour of the US with a thumping 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars. They then succumbed to a 2-0 loss against Premier League rivals Manchester United in New Jersey. The Red Devils also defeated them 5-3 in a namesake penalty shootout.

The Gunners bounced back with a thrilling 5-3 victory over La Liga champions Barcelona. They wrapped up their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against AS Monaco at the Emirates Stadium last week. Arteta's side registered a 5-4 win against the Ligue 1 side in a namesake shootout.