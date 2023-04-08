"Criminal who should be shipped out", "Zero vision and awareness" - Chelsea fans blast 'useless' player after Wolves defeat

Chelsea fans have slammed Kai Havertz on Twitter following his display in their defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues traveled to the Molineux for a Premier League encounter on Saturday, April 8. The game marked Frank Lampard's first assignment back in charge of the club.

However, it went in the worst way possible as Lampard's men slipped to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of midfielder Matheus Nunes' 31st-minute strike. Chelsea fans were expectedly frustrated with the result and criticized several players, including Havertz, who spent 61 minutes on the pitch after starting the game.

One of them tweeted:

"Kai Havertz is Another criminal who should be shipped out to Germany , very useless."

kemboi @Cfc_Kemboi Kai Havertz is Another criminal who should be shipped out to Germany , very useless. Kai Havertz is Another criminal who should be shipped out to Germany , very useless. https://t.co/2yRB4jVZ4S

Another wrote:

"Havertz doesn't look up. Zero vision and awareness."

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Havertz doesn't look up. Zero vision and awareness. Havertz doesn't look up. Zero vision and awareness.

Yet another fan tweeted:

"How does Havertz get it wrong every single time? The law of averages do not apply to this guy"

🐻⬇️🇦🇷🇵🇹 @FrankTheBeef5 How does Havertz get it wrong every single time? The law of averages do not apply to this guy How does Havertz get it wrong every single time? The law of averages do not apply to this guy

Here are some more reactions from fans to the German forward's display on Saturday:

Pys @CFCPys Get Havertz off right now, Gallagher literally pointing and telling him to play Felix who was free on the left, instead he doesn’t even look up and just plays Gallagher. Get Havertz off right now, Gallagher literally pointing and telling him to play Felix who was free on the left, instead he doesn’t even look up and just plays Gallagher.

ًًً @ibzsmo3k “It’s Havertz at the back post” “It’s Havertz at the back post” https://t.co/uNZqkStrqp

♠️ @SJftbI No chance in a hell any Chelsea fan wants Havertz to be here anymore No chance in a hell any Chelsea fan wants Havertz to be here anymore

BLUE🥶 @RJamesSZN Get them all on. Sick and tired of Havertz playing every game. He’s honestly our worst player 9/10 games. Get them all on. Sick and tired of Havertz playing every game. He’s honestly our worst player 9/10 games. https://t.co/kIpPrfLOWq

Kai Havertz ended Chelsea's match against Wolves with no shots on target and completed just 11 of his 16 passes, while recording a key pass. He won all of his aerial duels, but just three of his six ground duels and lost possession nine times.

The forward was replaced by Christian Pulisic in the 61st minute.

Chelsea fall to second defeat in four games as crunch game against Real Madrid looms large

There were signs of optimism around Chelsea with club legend Frank Lampard returning as manager ahead of the match on Saturday. They were also taking on a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who were 14th in the Premier League standings and had won just one of their last seven matches.

However, the Blues put in a flat display at the Molineux. They had 62% possession and 13 shots, but got just one of them on target and created zero big chances. Wolves, meanwhile, got four of their nine shots on target.

It marked Chelsea's second defeat in four matches. They drew 0-0 with Liverpool in their last game after a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa prior to that spelled the end for Graham Potter.

Up next, Lampard's troops are set to visit Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 12. The Champions League remains the Blues' only chance to rescue a dismal season.

However, Los Blancos are in ominous form, having beaten Barcelona 4-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou in midweek to qualify for the Copa del Rey final. Prior to that, they thrashed Real Valladolid 6-0 in La Liga.

Poll : 0 votes