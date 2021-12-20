"Cringe, bit of a stretch" - Fans react as Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic is compared to Messi and Ronaldo on American TV

Chelsea fans were left amused when they stumbled across a clip from American TV show ‘Pawn Stars’. The American show claimed that Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic was on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo, a statement that had the Chelsea fanbase in stitches.

The TV series is centered around members of the American public bringing in their various personal effects to sell or pawn at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a clip posted on Reddit, an American fan tried to pawn a signed and framed Pulisic jersey for a whooping $1,500. The prospective salesman then went on to describe the Chelsea winger in the most hilarious and far-fetched way manner, either to make the sale or out of genuine belief.

The owner of the piece of memorabilia colorfully described Pulisic as: “The LeBron James of soccer,” and “One of the top players in the Premier League and one of the most-watched in the Chelsea team.”

The prospective salesman also incorrectly identified the Chelsea winger as playing as a 'central midfielder and sometimes as a center forward' for the Blues.

²⁹ @clinicalkai What is this bro I’m dying 😭😭 What is this bro I’m dying 😭😭 https://t.co/j30LwFvrqk

The icing on the cake was that Pulisic was said to be comparable with footballing legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Despite being a talented footballer and a hero to his countrymen, it is fair to say the American is far from taking the world of football by storm in the way Ronaldo and Messi have. Some Chelsea fans found the comparisons absolutely hilarious, especially considering that the American has struggled to nail down a spot in the Chelsea team this season.

Here are a few of the amused comments from Chelsea fans on Twitter:

²⁹ @clinicalkai @CNSG35 Centre midfield and sometimes centre forward 😭 @CNSG35 Centre midfield and sometimes centre forward 😭

#ProudPalestinian Mr.Funny LFC @PlsFind @clinicalkai don't get me wrong, of course he has talent, but I have NEVER and I mean NEVER heard anyone compare the mans to Messi or Ronaldo🤣😭 @clinicalkai don't get me wrong, of course he has talent, but I have NEVER and I mean NEVER heard anyone compare the mans to Messi or Ronaldo🤣😭

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic named US Soccer's male Player of the Year

Canada v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying

The Chelsea midfielder's year has gone from good to better with a recent award in his home country. During the weekend, Christian Pulisic was named US Soccer's male Player of the Year.

The star notably became the first American international to play in the European Champions League final and also win. Pulisic made 40 appearances for Chelsea last season, playing his part in their eventual continental achievement.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nicknamed Captain America by American fans, the Chelsea star captained the USMNT four times last season, finishing off with the CONCACAF Cup. Having ended the last season with important trophies for club and country, it comes as little surprise that the 23-year-old ace has received recognition for his skills.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar