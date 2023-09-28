Cristian Romero makes Virgil van Dijk u-turn, names Manchester United star as the world's best defender 

Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero has changed his opinion on the world's best defender, snubbing Virgil van Dijk in favor of Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

Romero, who played an instrumental role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win, was asked prior to the tournament about who the best defender in the Premier League was. At the time, the Argentine defender picked Liverpool star Van Dijk followed by national teammate Martinez.

He told Sky Sports (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

“Today, the best defender for me is Virgil van Dijk - always - and Lisandro Martinez from Manchester United. For me, they are the best in the Premier League.”

Romero has now made a U-turn on his previous claims, snubbing Van Dijk in favor of his compatriot as the best defender in the English top tier. The Tottenham star told Amazon Prime (via the aforementioned outlet's report):

“Licha (Lisandro Martinez). He, for me, is by far the best defender in the world.”

Van Dijk endured a difficult 2022/23 season with Liverpool as the Reds finished fifth in the Premier League table, missing out on Champions League football this term. The Dutch defender registered 32 league appearances last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Meanwhile, Martinez was an integral part of Erik ten Hag's project at Manchester United. The Argentine defender helped the Red Devils achieve a top-four finish and a Carabao Cup victory.

He made 27 league appearances for Manchester United last season, recording one goal.

Erik ten Hag heaps praise on two Manchester United summer signings after Crystal Palace win

Manchester United secured an emphatic 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford yesterday (27 September). Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro, and Anthony Martial got on the scoresheet for the Red Devils, securing a spot in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Ten Hag reserved special praise for new Manchester United signings Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat for their respective performances against Palace. He said after the match (via 90min):

"He [Mason Mount] played very well. I'm sure when he's totally integrated he will play much better. He's just starting at United."

The former Ajax boss added:

"Sofyan is a player - and that is one of the reasons we signed him - where the team needs him, he will play and he can play in more positions."

Ten Hag concluded:

"You see Mason, Amrabat, you see also others, they can contribute to our game and they will do."

Manchester United secured Mount's services from Chelsea this summer for £55 million while signing Arambat on loan from Serie A side Fiorentina. It remains to be seen how the two midfielders will fare at Old Trafford this season.