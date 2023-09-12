“Cristiano is important, but our team is ready to win without him” – Roberto Martinez hails 2 Portugal stars after win in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez hailed Goncalo Ramos and Diogo Jota after A Selecao's incredible 9-0 win over Luxembourg in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence on Monday, September 11.

Martinez's side were sensational in their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers clash against Luxembourg at the Estadio Algarve. Goncalo Inacio opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Ramos doubled their lead five minutes later. The latter completed his brace in the 33rd minute and Inacio made it 4-0 for the hosts in first-half stoppage time.

After the break, Diogo Jota scored in the 57th and 77th minute, sandwiching Ricardo Horta's goal in the 67th minute. Bruno Fernandes, who provided three assists in the game, scored in the 83rd minute before Joao Felix completed the scoring in the 88th minute.

Despite the absence of captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended after picking up a yellow card against Slovakia, Portugal displayed their prowess. After the game, manager Roberto Martinez praised Ramos and Jota. He also added that while Ronaldo is important to the team, A Selecao can win without him.

“Gonçalo Ramos showed today what he can do, and Diogo Jota did the same,” Martinez said (via PSG Talk). “We need players who have the level to win games.The group is special. We don’t need to compare them. Cristiano is important, but our team is ready to win without him.”

Ramos, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Benfica in the summer, has scored six goals in eight games for Portugal. Liverpool's Jota, meanwhile, has scored 12 goals in 33 games.

Portugal maintain perfect record in UEFA Euro Qualifiers despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

After getting eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Morocco, Portugal have turned a new page.

They sacked Fernando Santos and brought in Roberto Martinez. Under the Spanish manager, A Selecao have maintained a perfect record in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers so far.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, they hammered Luxembourg 9-0 to make it six wins out of six games. They have scored a whopping 24 goals without reply and top their group, sitting five points above second-placed Slovakia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in five Euro 2024 qualifying games for Portugal while Bruno Fernandes has scored four in six games. Fernandes is joint-top for the most assists in the tournament so far with five assists and tied with the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries.