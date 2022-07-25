"Cristiano is important for us" - Diogo Dalot urges Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United amid rumours of exit

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has said that striker Cristiano Ronaldo is vital to the club's squad, ahead of the upcoming season.

Ronaldo, who is in the final year of his contract at the Old Trafford, is desperate to leave United after they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions last season, finishing sixth. The Portuguese is currently on leave from the Red Devils' pre-season tour due to personal reasons.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Via Manchester United are ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer, but only on loan. In return, United want Ronaldo to trigger his one-year option clause in his contract so he can return to the club next summerVia @sbates_people Manchester United are ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer, but only on loan. In return, United want Ronaldo to trigger his one-year option clause in his contract so he can return to the club next summer 😳Via @sbates_people https://t.co/RI0x9D4dYd

Speaking to Mirror, Dalot shared his thoughts about his 37-year-old compatriot and hoped for the best for his family. He said:

"I think Cristiano is important for us. What we know is he is going through some family issues; we hope everything is okay, and that's how we do."

After returning to his former club last summer, Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions. However, the Red Devils went trophyless, recording their record-lowest points tally of 58 in a Premier League season.

Speaking about the new regime in the red half of Manchester, the 23-year old Portugal international added:

"It’s discipline. We need to be ready for that, to be ready to hear things that maybe we don't want to hear. But I think everything is for the greater good of the team, and that's the most important thing."

He continued:

"I feel that we start from scratch, new manager, new stuff, new energy, new players coming in, and we're looking forward to play with them as well. We need to build a team, a staff, a club, everyone together and go forward. It's tough; but we need to adjust quickly. We need to be ready for any kind of challenge."

Manchester United are scheduled to start their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home against Brighton Hove & Albion on August 5.

Manchester United manager provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that he's unaware of the return date to training of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he said that it's not a matter of concern.

Speaking at a press-conference before the club's friendly against Aston Villa on July 23, Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"No. It's the same as last week. Of course, concerning is maybe not the right word (over his absence). I focus on the players who are there, and they are doing really well, and they are in great shape. We will integrate him."

The Red Devils return to Manchester next week. They'll take on Atletico Madrid in Oslo on July 30 and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford the next day. It's not clear if Ronaldo will be a part of eitherg ame.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far