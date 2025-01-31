Cristiano Ronaldo achieves incredible feat as he becomes the first and only footballer to reach the milestone after win over Al-Raed

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first and only football player to reach 700 official club victories in history. The Portuguese forward completed the milestone after Al-Nassr recorded a 2-1 win over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, January 30.

The former Real Madrid attacker broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with the help of an assist from Marcelo Brozovic. In the second half, Ronaldo helped Nawaf Al-Boushail make the score 2-0 by passing the ball in the left side of the box (47'). Amir Sayoud scored Al-Raed's only goal in the 76th minute to make the final score 2-1.

With the latest triumph, Cristiano Ronaldo has completed 700 club-level victories in his professional career. According to Spanish outlet MARCA, the Portuguese forward is the first and only football player to achieve this feat. Ronaldo started his professional career at Sporting CP, where he won 13 matches.

He played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 and 2021 to 2022. In his combined time with the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo won 215 matches across all competitions. Between 2009 and 2018, he won 316 matches for Real Madrid, winning several individual and team accolades.

Ronaldo also recorded 91 wins for Juventus between 2018 and 2021. Since joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January 2023, the Portuguese superstar has won 66 matches.

Al-Nassr are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate

According to the Sun (via the GOAL), Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are preparing a deal for Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic. However, despite the Saudi Pro League side's interest in the Croatian midfielder, they haven't made an official approach so far.

Manchester City are not ready to offload Mateo Kovacic in the January transfer window because they're yet to find a suitable replacement. City showed interest in a deal for Juventus's Douglas Luiz but the talks failed after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.

The Knights of Najd were also interested in signing Kovacic last summer, but issues in adjusting their foreign quota players prevented them from finalizing the deal. Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the dressing room with Kovacic at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 30-year-old played for Real Madrid between 2015 and 2019. Kovacic joined Manchester City from Chelsea in July 2023. Since then, he has played 72 matches for the side, bagging eight goals and two assists. Apart from Mateo Kovacic, Al-Nassr are also interested in signing Aston Villa's Jhon Duran and Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma in the last few remaining days of the winter transfer window.

