Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr rival's chairman posts image of Mohamed Salah in new kit as Liverpool contract talks stall - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr's rival Al-Hilal received a huge boost in their pursuit of Mohamed Salah when Turki Al Alshikh posted a photoshopped image of the diminutive Egyptian in an Al-Hilal jersey on Facebook. Al Alshikh is the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and has played a prominent role in the emergence of the Saudi Pro League as a superpower in football.

Mohamed Salah has arguably been the best player in Europe this season. The Egyptian forward has racked up 21 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions for Liverpool. He has registered a goal contribution every 63.7 minutes this season for the Merseysiders.

However, the 32-year-old is one of three key Liverpool players, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk whose contracts will expire at the end of this season. The Merseysiders haven't divulged any news of a renewal of Mohamed Salah's £ 400,000-per-week contract.

Trending

On January 15, Turki Al Alshikh posted a photoshopped image of Salah in an Al-Hil t-shirt, further questioning his chances of renewal at his current club. The Saudi interest in Mohamed Salah has been prevalent since 2023, with reports suggesting that Liverpool rejected a £150million bid for the Egyptian from Al-Ittihad in 2023. However, they might have to relinquish him for free in the summer of 2025 if a contract renewal isn't on the horizon.

With him in the side, Liverpool have been near-perfect so far this season. Despite dropping points against Nottingham Forest in a 1-1 draw at City Ground on January 14, Liverpool are four points clear atop the Premier League table. At present, they have amassed 47 points in 20 Premier League games.

In the UEFA Champions League, they have won all six games so far, sitting at the summit of the table with a perfect 18.

When Mohamed Salah picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely considered two of the best players to have ever played the game. The never-ending GOAT debate between the fanbases of the two juggernauts has dominated football discourses for the last two decades and continues to this day.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored over 1700 goals (combined) between them and had established a ten-year duopoly over the coveted Ballon d'Or during their primes. At present, Lionel Messi is the most decorated Ballon d'Or winner with eight while Cristiano Ronaldo follows him at five.

Mohamed Salah was asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (via Barca Worldwide on X) in March 2024. The Egyptian chose the Argentine over the Portuguese superstar.

"Messi, it's not a debate anymore," he opined.

Messi and Ronaldo continue to dominate the game despite reaching the twilight of their respective careers. This season, Ronaldo has already amassed 17 goals and three assists in 20 games for Al-Nassr. Messi, meanwhile, registered 23 goals and 13 assists in 25 club matches in the 2024 season. He also helped Inter Miami win their maiden MLS Supporter's Shield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback