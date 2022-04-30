Cristiano Ronaldo amongst nominees for Manchester United's Player Of The Month award for April

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the nominees for the Manchester United Player of the Month award for April.

The Portuguese star has returned to form having had a difficult period at the beginning of the year which saw him go two months without scoring.

Ronaldo's strike in Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on April 28 was his 17th Premier League goal of the season.

He has now scored 23 goals in 37 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Despite United's indifferent season, he has been at the forefront of what has been slim positivity around Old Trafford. He has singlehandedly spared the side's blushes on numerous occasions.

His most noteworthy performance in the month of April came in his side's 3-2 win over Norwich City on April 16. Consequently, this was the only victory the Red Devils claimed that month in what has been a terrible spell of form for the side.

Joining him on the list for April Player of the Month is goalkeeper David de Gea and midfielder Nemanja Matic. The latter assisted Cristiano Ronaldo's strike against Chelsea.

Where would Manchester United be without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been United's main man

Manchester United have reached rock-bottom this season, having been touted as potential Premier League title challengers at the start of the campaign.

Ronaldo's arrival last summer was heralded as perhaps the catalyst for Manchester United to return among the elite of not only English but European football.

This has not occurred, however, and the Red Devils have plummeted, having finished second in the league last season.

Without the Portuguese star's goals this season, United would currently be just 10 points above Everton, who are 18th.

His 17 Premier League goals have been worth 15 points. It is a glaring reminder of the enormous difference in standards between the legendary forward and the rest of the squad.

There is uncertainty over the future of the Portuguese, who this season became the highest scoring player in football history with 882 goals and counting.

With United looking likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification, there is a feeling he may look to move on this summer.

The legendary forward will play under a new manager in Erik ten Hag if he does remain at Old Trafford next season. The Dutch coach will replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season and is set to undertake a huge overhaul of the club.

