Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Manchester ahead of Old Trafford homecoming

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally arrived in Manchester ahead of his Old Trafford return, according to the Daily Mail via The Sun. The Portuguese has completed his £19.8m move to Manchester United from Juventus this week. He touched down at Manchester Airport from Faro on his private jet at 5:40 pm on Thursday. He was swiftly taken to a multimillion-pound mansion where he will have to undergo five days quarantine before he can meet up with his teammates.

It is a highly secure countryside property with state-of-the-art facilities, including seven bedrooms, a Jacuzzi pool and fitness area. Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shared snippets of the trip to Manchester via her Instagram account. She revealed a welcome gift that included a Cadbury’s chocolate bar containing a Manchester United logo.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner arrives at the club in red-hot form. He scored a last-minute brace to help Portugal win 2-1 against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday. In the process, he became the highest goalscorer in men’s international football with 111 strikes. The Manchester United star shows no signs of slowing down, which will suit the ambitions of the Red Devils this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a Guinness World Record holder 🙌🌎 pic.twitter.com/ibDkeUvy3A — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 3, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up a yellow card in the game which ruled him out from Portugal’s next game against Azerbaijan on Tuesday. As a result, Portugal head coach Fernando Santo allowed him to depart from the national set-up. That could help him stay in contention for a starting place in Manchester United’s game against Newcastle United next weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted by Darren Fletcher on arrival in Manchester at a private terminal #mulive [mu] pic.twitter.com/dGrLVjaWpC — utdreport (@utdreport) September 3, 2021

The Portuguese was welcomed to Manchester by former team-mate and current club technical director Darren Fletcher. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to arrive at Carrington next week to begin training with his new teammates. He has already been handed the fabled No. 7 shirt and will be eager to recreate history at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo delighted to be back at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is eager to recreate history with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo recently expressed his delight at being back at Manchester United after 12 years. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Portuguese expressed a desire to make history and help the club reach greater heights.

“I have a fantastic history with this amazing club. I was there at 18 years old and of course I'm so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I'm really glad and looking forward to start my first game,” said Cristiano Ronaldo.

Edited by Diptanil Roy