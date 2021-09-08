Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United training in Lamborghini ahead of second debut, pictures surface

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted driving into his second day of training at Carrington in his Lamborghini Urus. The 36-year-old, who completed a blockbuster return to Manchester United on deadline day, has already linked up with his team-mates ahead of his second debut.

Valued at around £170,000, the Lamborghini Urus is one of several supercars owned by Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward did not shy away from striking a pose as soon as photographers spotted him entering Manchester United's training base today.

If reports are to be believed, Cristiano Ronaldo has ensured his new property boasts enough space for all his luxury cars. Although he was spotted in the Lamborghini Urus, it merely counts as one of his daily-driven cars.

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo has several other cars like the Ferrari Monza valued at £1.4 million, a £2.15 million Bugatti Chiron and a £1.7 million Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport as well. Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo's girlfriend, gifted him a £516,000 Brabus G-Wagon last year too. Undoubtedly, the Portuguese has a spectacular fleet of cars in his garage.

Manchester United benefit massively from Cristiano Ronaldo shirt sales

Following his dramatic return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been the center of attraction. Soon after he officially completed the move, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was always allowed to take up his preferred no. 7 shirt at Manchester United.

With the news about Cristiano Ronaldo becoming Manchester United's new no. 7, shirt sales have skyrocketed for the club. The Red Devils reportedly fetched £32.5 million from shirt sales in the first 12 hours of Cristiano Ronaldo being announced as owner of the iconic shirt number.

Long queues were observed outside Old Trafford as fans flocked in to try and get their hands on the jersey ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut. Considering how he has returned to training early from the international break, the Manchester United forward is in pole-position to feature against Newcastle United on September 11.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo can be the final piece in the puzzle for Manchester United. The Red Devils have endured an eight-year-long drought in terms of winning the Premier League and will be desperate to end it this term.

Ahead of Gameweek 4 in the English top-flight, Manchester United sit third in the table with seven points from their three games so far.

