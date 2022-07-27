Cristiano Ronaldo in attendance for Manchester United’s closed-doors friendly against Wrexham

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was in attendance during the Red Devils' behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Wrexham on July 27, as per Manchester Evening News.

Ronaldo, 37, continues to be linked with a move away from Manchester United, having asked the club to consider offers made for him this summer.

No bid has come in as of yet whilst the Portuguese star held talks with United club officials on July 26.

The legendary forward has returned to Carrington the day after the meeting.

The aforementioned report claims that the forward was a spectator of United's friendly against Wrexham.

New signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez took part in the game with Eriksen, 30, scoring on his unofficial debut.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano “A genética carrega o revólver, o estilo de vida puxa o gatilho”



MLR “A genética carrega o revólver, o estilo de vida puxa o gatilho”MLR https://t.co/XWl6UOrEjC

It remains to be seen when Ronaldo will return to the Manchester United team as he missed the club's pre-season tour of East Asia and Australia citing 'family reasons'.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was one positive in a season to forget for the Red Devils last season, scoring 24 goals in 38 games.

He had been linked with a move to Athletico Madrid, although the La Liga club's president has rubbished talk of a transfer for the 37-year-old.

It is against Atletico, of whom United next face in a pre-season friendly on July 30 and Ronaldo's potential availability for the game will be intriguing.

The veteran forward has a year left on his current deal with the Premier League club with the option of extending for a further year.

He made a groundbreaking return to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus for £13.5 million but wants to leave just a year into the reunion.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets first-hand look at Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side

Cristiano Ronaldo would have been a keen viewer

Although Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, the Portuguese star may be impressed by the way in which Ten Hag has the side playing.

The Red Devils impressed during their pre-season tour, going four games unbeaten and winning three of those games.

United scored 13 goals in pre-season with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes playing well under Ten Hag.

It bodes well for the thirteen-time Premier League winners heading into next season and Ronaldo may be enticed by the club's new style of play.

There have been question marks over whether Ronaldo will fit the possession-based philopopsy Ten Hag will look to implement.

But the Dutch tactician seems eager to have the Portuguese star be part of his squad next season, having told reporters:

"Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far