Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person ever to reach 400 million followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the first-ever person to have 400 million followers on Instagram. The Portuguese reached the milestone on 6 February, just a day after his 37th birthday.

He became the most followed person on Instagram in September 2021 when he reached over 230 million followers. In a matter of six months, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner gained over 170 million followers.

He has 3242 posts and follows 501 accounts. Ronaldo generally posts pictures of himself training or with his family. He also likes to post pictures from games he has played in, and is also active with brand advertisements, be it his own or others.

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest post is about himself and his partner Georgina Rodriguez celebrating the Portuguese's 37th birthday.

A huge six months ahead for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo made huge waves when he left Juventus to return to Manchester United last summer. However, things haven't quite panned out as expected.

Manchester United were deemed Premier League title contenders at the start of the season, but are now only contending for a top-four finish. They have already been eliminated from the EFL Cup and the FA Cup this season. They also face a tough Round of 16 fixture in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo has delivered the goods; he's their top scorer with 14 goals across competitions, and has also made three assists. However, the team has come under intense scrutiny for their indifferent performances across all areas of the pitch.

If United fail to make it to the Champions League next season, it is difficult to imagine Ronaldo playing in the Europa League. But it doesn't end there for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, as he has a crucial month coming up in international football as well. Portugal need to win two playoff games to quality for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal will need to beat Turkey in their first qualifier. They will then clash against either Italy or North Macedonia to qualify for the quadrennial tournament. Needless to say, the upcoming months are crucial for the Portuguese superstar.

