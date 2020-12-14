Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to reach 400 wins in top 5 European leagues in the 21st century

Cristiano Ronaldo starred with a brace as Juventus dispatched Genoa 3-1 away from home in Serie A over the weekend.

The victory saw the Portugal international enter the record books yet again, with it being his 400th win in Europe's top five leagues.

Cristiano Ronaldo began his career in Sporting Lisbon but the Portuguese Primeira Liga is not among the top five leagues in Europe. His transfer to Manchester United in 2003 saw him compete in the big stage for the first time.

Since then, he has gone on to cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in history, with iconic spells at Real Madrid and Juventus.

Each of these clubs regularly enjoy dominance in their respective leagues, and Ronaldo played a key role in helping them achieve success.

His spell at Manchester United saw him win 132 matches from 196 appearances. 216 victories were secured from 292 La Liga games with Real Madrid, with 49 wins from 71 Serie A matches rounding up the feat.

This makes the Madeira native the only player to have achieved this feat since 2000, with Lionel Messi currently on 365 wins and sure to equal the record in the coming years.

The third on the list is Juventus teammate and World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon who has won 350 matches across his spells with Juventus ad Paris Saint-Germain.

His career in the top five leagues has seen him score 308 goals from 559 matches, and his brace against Genoa saw Cristiano Ronaldo enter the record books once again.

The game was his 100th in all competitions for the Bianconeri, with 77 goals scored in this period.

Only Omar Sivori (84) and Felice Borel (80) scored more than Cristiano Ronaldo in their first 100 games for the Turin giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo to keep striving even after iconic milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a target of 100 goals for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most driven players in the history of the game, and it is this drive to keep succeeding that sets him apart from his peers.

Having marked his 100th appearance for Juventus with a customary goal, the 35-year-old has now set a target of reaching a century of goals with the Old Lady.

What better way to celebrate my 100th game for Juventus, than scoring two more goals for the team? I’m very proud of reaching this number with the Vecchia Signora jersey, but guess what: I also have my mind already set on the 100 goals for Juve. Fino Alla Fine!🏳️🏴💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/4X6nn8QSvO — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 13, 2020

The former Real Madrid man has been in fine form this season and already has 14 goals and one assist from just 11 matches in all competitions. At this rate, it would be difficult to stop him from achieving his objectives.