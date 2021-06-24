Cristiano Ronaldo becomes joint-top scorer in the history of men's international football

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined former Iran superstar Ali Daei at the top of the of list of the highest goalscorers in the history of international football thanks to his brace against France on Wednesday.

The Juventus star scored two penalties as he led his side to a 2-2 draw against Didider Deshcamp's France in their final group game of Euro 2020. Ronaldo's brace against the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners takes his tally to 109 goals in 176 international appearances for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently level on goals with Iran legend Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals in just 149 matches during his thirteen-year international career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first player to score in five separate European Championships with his brace against Hungary in Portugal's opening game of Euro 2020.

His goals against Hungary also made him the top goal-scorer in the history of the European Championships. Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Germany and his brace against France has taken his goal tally to 14 goals at the European Championships.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also at the top of the goal-scoring charts at Euro 2020 with five goals in just three games. Many fans and pundits believed that the 36-year-old was well beyond his peak, and wouldn't be able to impact his national team the way he did in previous international competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus was cast in doubt after a poor end to the 2020-21 campaign for the Bianconeri. Juventus are reportedly keen to offload the former Real Madrid star due to the enormity of his wages.

Manchester United and PSG have been tipped as potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Portugal captain has shown that he is still capable of producing the goods on the biggest stage, and that he has a lot left to offer a club he plays for in the near future.

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo = Portugal legend 💪



🔝 1st Portuguese player to score in all 3 group games at a EURO

🔥 48 goals in his last 45 international matches

😮 7 goals in Portugal’s last 4 EURO group matches#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/0eaj5OWi2S — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo will need to put in another mammoth performance for Portugal in the round of 16 as they face Belgium

Finland v Belgium - UEFA Euro 2020: Group B

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will have to play the role of talisman for his country once again in round 16 of the stage as his side face an in-form Belgium team.

Belgium have become one of the favorites to win Euro 2020 thanks to their commanding performances in their group games. Portugal, on the other hand, have shown glimpses of their potential, but have been largely unconvincing in their opening three games of the tournament.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava