“Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world, he still is” - Czech Republic star disagrees with teammate who admires Messi ahead of Euro 2024

Czech Republic defender David Zima has openly disagreed with his teammate Mojmir Chytil regarding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal are set to clash with the Czech Republic in EURO 2024 (June 18), and the players were discussing the two football legends ahead of the game.

During a press conference, Chytil was asked if he was afraid of Ronaldo. The forward revealed he had more fear for Messi, but conceded that his Portuguese counterpart remained a player to be wary of during their match. However, Zima was not of the same opinion, as he put Ronaldo over Messi, saying (via Gelderlander):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world, and he still is today."

Trending

Ronaldo has had a season to remember, as he scored a mind-boggling 35 goals in just 31 games in the Saudi Pro League. While he did not win a trophy with his club Al-Nassr, the legendary forward has remained in impressive goalscoring form. He will be looking forward to punish the Czech Republic when both sides clash in their group stage outing in EURO 2024.

Both Mojmir Chytil and David Zima revealed their country's intentions to give Ronaldo a tough time, though. Chytil said:

"I am really looking forward to the match and maybe we can give him a bitter feeling at the end."

Zima added:

"We believe in ourselves. We really want to win the match, although a draw would also be a good result."

While beating Portugal will be a difficult task, the Czech Republic will certainly do all they can to keep Cristiano Ronaldo quiet for much of the game, at least. That is, of course, if he does play.

Real Madrid legend Nacho leans towards reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia ahead of Lionel Messi in MLS

With Nacho now 34 years old and at the end of his contract with Real Madrid, the captain will need to make a decision on his future. Early rumors suggest interest from the United States, where he could potentially join up with Lionel Messi, who plays in the MLS with Inter Miami.

However, these speculations have not yielded much fruit, and the defender could now be on the pathway to Saudi Arabia. According to a report from ESPN (via GOAL), Nacho's representatives are involved in detailed conversations with Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

If he does make the move to the Middle East, this could see him reunite with players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. In the meantime though, Nacho's focus will be on the EUROs, where he will look to win the coveted trophy with Spain.