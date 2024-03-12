Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence as Al-Nassr are knocked out of AFC Champions League by Al Ain

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his two cents on Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of UAE Pro League outfit Al Ain this Monday (March 11).

Al-Nassr, who eased past Al-Fayha in the last-16 stage of the Champions League, entered Monday's contest on the back of a 1-0 loss in the first leg. They forced the clash into extra-time after netting three goals to cancel out Al Ain's two goals in the opening 45 minutes.

However, Al-Nassr found themselves a man down after Ayman Yahya's red card in the 98th minute. Sultan Al-Shamsi equalized for Al-Ain in the 103rd minute prior to Ronaldo's 118th-minute penalty to make it 4-3.

Al-Nassr, subsequently, lost the Champions League quarter-final encounter 3-1 on penalties. While all three of Al Ain's penalty takers scored, only the Portuguese star managed to convert his spot-kick in the clash.

Expand Tweet

On Tuesday (March 12), Ronaldo broke his silence on his side's continental exit at the Al-Awwal Stadium. He posted on X:

"Thank you for your support. We'll find a way to bounce back and come back stronger! Together, always! 🙌"

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United in January 2023, has been in stellar form this season. The 39-year-old has found the back of the net 35 times and laid out 11 assists in 38 matches across competitions for Al-Nassr so far.

William Gallas says Chelsea were wrong to not sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January 2023

Earlier in January 2023, Chelsea were allegedly in the transfer race to snap up the Portugal captain. However, they decided to loan in Joao Felix and rope in forwards such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Speaking recently to UK-based online bookmaker Genting Casino, former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas questioned the Blues' decision to not sign the 39-year-old striker. He said (h/t GOAL):

"Chelsea made a mistake by not signing Cristiano Ronaldo. He was available to sign and Chelsea would have been a good club for him. Everyone knows how important he can be in the dressing room. He brings a winning mentality and it could have benefited the squad. It was a mistake by Chelsea."

Ahead of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign, Chelsea bolstered their frontline with the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. However, they are thought to be still in search for a top striker as they have allegedly been linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen of late.