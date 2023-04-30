Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Instagram amid Georgina Rodriguez rumours

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly squashed the rumors around his relationship with partner Georgina Rodriguez, by posting a romantic snap on his Instagram handle.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez could be seen locking lips while enjoying food in a restaurant. The Portuguese superstar captioned the post:

"Cheers to Love."

Georgina Rodriguez has previously dismissed claims that her relationship with Ronaldo is not on the best terms. The model had written on social media:

"The envious invents the rumour. The gossiper spreads it."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been partners since 2017. The pair first met when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner used to ply his trade for Real Madrid.

While they haven't gotten married yet, they share a long relationship and have two children while co-parenting three others. They have lived in Turin and Manchester and now reside in Riyadh after Ronaldo's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in December.

What sparked reports of rift between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez with their family.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are very popular public personalities. While Ronaldo is one of the greatest players ever, Rodriguez has become a social media sensation since her companionship with Ronaldo started.

The model has close to 50 million Instagram followers. While the fame brings eyeballs, it has cons, too. Critics are often busy dissecting the relationship between the pair.

Quinton Aries, a psychologist, recently claimed on the Portuguese TV show Noite das Estrelas (via MARCA):

"Ronaldo's recent behaviour shows two things: that his personal life is not in a moment of happiness and that the more he distances himself from his mother, Dolores Aveiro, the less tempered he is. And we all know why he is increasingly distant from his family."

Judging by the reactions of both Ronaldo and Rodriguez, those claims seem like nothing more than mere speculation. While neither have publicly addressed such claims, their social media responses have been emphatic.

