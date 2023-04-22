"It is likely they will split up" - Fed up Cristiano Ronaldo will not marry Georgina Rodriguez, claims talk show host 

Portuguese TV show host Leo Caeiro has claimed that it's likely Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will break up.

Ronaldo, 38, and Rodriguez, 29, have been together for seven years after meeting in Madrid in 2016. Their relationship has seemed to be growing strong, with their bond on display in the latter's Netflix series 'Soy Georgina'.

However, several TV hosts and a psychologist discussed the couple's relationship on the Portuguese television programme 'Noite das Estrelas'. Caeiro has given his verdict on how he sees their relationship panning out, tipping the duo for an eventual split. He said (via Marca):

"I've been saying it for months. They are not doing well, and it is likely that they will split up. The reality is that CR7 is fed up with her. That's the reality. I still say there will be no wedding. They are together to feed the product."

There have been reports from Spain recently that have claimed there are issues in the couple's relationship. They claim that Cristiano Ronaldo has grown tired of Georgina Rodriguez's 'selfish' antics.

The Spanish model is regularly seen in her Netflix series buying lavish fashion items for extortionate prices. However, the pair's bond has always seemed close, and there haven't appeared to be any problems in the public eye.

Hence, such claims should be taken with a grain of salt. Rodriguez remarked during an episode of her series that she felt married to Ronaldo:

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God, that's all that matters to me."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's favourite dessert is the most expensive in the world

The couple spend big on dessert when dining out.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez often post pictures on Instagram of luxurious nights out dining in fancy restaurants. The duo reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after the former's move to Al Nassr in January.

When it comes to dessert time, the couple splashes out a whooping €25,000 on the Frozen Haute Chocolate. This dessert boasts five grams of 23-karat quality edible gold. It also entered the Guinness Book of Records in 2007, making it one of the expensive desserts in the world.

The dessert is only available to the wealthiest people in the world due to its eye-popping price. However, that's not a problem for Ronaldo, who earns a reported €200 million per year at Al Nassr.

Poll : 0 votes